The Hyde Park Youth Symphony will hold its annual "Between the Lines" concert this Saturday, March 7, at 4 p.m.. Artistic Director Matthew Sheppard will lead a varied program with works from composers from Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber to Henry Mancini and arrangements of "Amazing Grace" and "Long Long Ago."
Executive Director Lindsay Wright will conduct beginner and novice ensembles.
"Each year the orchestra presents an annual Between the Lines concert to showcase the talent of its orchestra members while explaining the intricacies of the music that the orchestra is performing," said board member Kathy Huff in a statement. "The dialogue is understandable for both experienced and inexperienced listeners and adds depth to the listening experience."
The free concert will be held at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., and and with free parking will be available.
Now 65 years old, the Youth Symphony is a tuition-based organization for around 100 young musicians from the South Side that also offers scholarships and instruments to children who cannot afford them.
