The Hyde Park Youth Symphony Orchestra will put on a pair of virtual spring concerts over the next two weeks.
The performances will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, and Saturday, April 17. The repertoires include pieces by Mozart, Holst and Borodin.
Visit thehpys.net/concert to listen.
