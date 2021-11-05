UChicago Medicine is making plans for the distribution of vaccines once federal regulators g…

Pediatric respiratory viruses, which surged in late summer, still high but normal for this time of year

In late September, Chicagoland children's hospital and public health officials had a press conference downtown to announce that young children were contracting respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at double the normal rate, straining emergency departments.

The surge was not because of COVID-19, but rather because unprecedented social distancing and mask-wearing last winter had prevented most children from contracting the sundry childhood viruses.

Area children are still contracting high levels of respiratory viruses, but it is now November: cold and flu season.

"All the children's hospitals are close to full," said Dr. John M. Cunningham, chair of UChicago Medicine's Department of Pediatrics, who spoke at the September press conference, on Friday. "I think families and children need to take appropriate precautions: continue to wear masks, and social distancing is actually appropriate at this time."

Dr. Allison H. Bartlett said the high spike has leveled off in recent weeks. She furthermore encouraged flu and RSV vaccination alongside staying home when sick.

