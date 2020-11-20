The final 61st Street Farmers Market of the year will take place tomorrow at 61st Street and Blackstone Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the market is reserved for seniors and virus-vulnerable people. Masks are required, and dogs aren't allowed.
For those who can't get enough of the market, Build Coffee, which is housed at the Experimental Station, will serve a takeaway dinner this Sunday using ingredients from the farmers market, paired with a wine from 57th Street Wines. The menu: potato gratin with onion jam; roasted brussels sprouts and acorn squash with balsamic glaze; and buttermilk apple upside-down cake. Visit shop.wines57.com/build for more information.
Build Coffee will close through the winter after this weekend.
