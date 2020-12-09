For Alexzaundréya Cotton, a seventh grade life sciences teacher at the UChicago Charter School in Woodlawn, the turn to distance learning since March has led to obvious difficulty continuing the same kind of hands-on science learning without a classroom full of tools.
"It definitely has required a lot more creativity, teaching science completely remote," she said in an interview. "One of the biggest things I've tried to overcome is just getting the kids to stay active and engaged."
When Cotton herself goes outside and demonstrates a lesson — like the time she instructed them to go out and observe a square foot of land — it helps bridge the divide: "I just loved having my email flooded with pictures and videos of them going out and exploring it on their own."
But while she has taken advantage of online simulations, the lack of classroom tools has still become a hindrance to education.
Enter the Society for Science & the Public, which publishes Science News magazine and sponsors the the International Science and Engineering Fair and the Regeneron Science Talent Search. In August, Cotton got an email from Luba Johnson, the Chicago Public Schools regional STEM Exhibitions Coordinator, who died in November, encouraging her to apply for a take-home kit.
The society is giving out more than $400,000 in kits to ensure educators are able to continue scientific inquiries regardless of remote learning or economic circumstance.
"A lot of the materials that are included and have already been sent to me are things that my students are already asking about for their personal science fair projects, as well as some of the units that we're going to be exploring," Cotton said.
For a unit of cells, she got "Foldscope" paper microscopes that will allow her students to see microscopic images. "Now I have a tool that I can send out to each and every one of my students where, when we do a lab or activity in class or via Zoom, we can do it in real time together," Cotton said.
Cotton is giving a student doing a water-filtration system for her science fair project water testing strips from the kit to test pH and other measurements and the tools she needs to build the system itself.
Goggles, aprons and gloves are in short supply because of the pandemic, but they were included in the kit, too.
And an included camera and automatic lighting device is going to a student doing a project measuring the effect of the pandemic-decreased foot and motor vehicle traffic on animal movement.
"His idea is that, if the animals had gotten used to people being out and about most of time doing regular daily things, now how has their activity changed?" Cotton said. "He can use this camera, set it up at his house, and it will record and download video to an app on his phone or his computer so that he can collect really consistent data on what the activity is for animals like squirrels or birds in his local neighborhood."
With the onus oftentimes on teachers to help students, in any year, to find the money to pay for science fair projects, Cotton thanked the society for their support at this juncture. They sent the $1,000 worth of equipment to her home, and she is doing distribution to her 25 students.
"I am truly grateful for this grant and how it is enabling my scholars to explore the world around them," she said.
