The Committee on Housing and Real Estate approved the compromise Woodlawn housing ordinance during a virtual meeting Wednesday morning, clearing its path for passage through the full City Council in a few weeks.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration reached a deal on the legislation with Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) and housing activists in the neighborhood in late July. The new ordinance requires more low-income housing to be created than the mayor's original bill, though less than the Community Benefits Agreement ordinance put forward by Taylor and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) last summer.
“As a community organizer, you want it all,” said Taylor during Wednesday’s meeting. “As a City Council member, you understand that there has to be some compromise. And so this is the compromise that we’ve been able to come up with.”
The bill passed with no dissenting votes. The next meeting of the full City Council is Sept. 9.
