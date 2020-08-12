A 45-year-old woman died early Wednesday after falling into the water at 59th Street Harbor shortly after midnight, police said.
The victim slipped while coming off a boat. Chicago Fire Department divers were called and pulled the woman out of the water. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The incident marks the second death from drowning in Hyde Park this summer. On July 16, a man died after going swimming in the water off Promontory Point.
