From local events to appearances by the "Dreadhead Cowboy" to free ice cream for children, efforts are underway to increase local turnout in the 2020 United States Census as enumerators prep for door-to-door work in the field.
"Over these past few months, we've been doing everything under the sun to get the word out to folks about filling out the census," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on June 13 in Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave. "However, we're still not where we need to be — not even close," she continued.
As of last week, the city response rate was around 55%, compared with 62% nationally and 66.8% statewide. On the mid-South Side, only Hyde Park met the city's rate as of July 15, with 55.5% of community area residents self-responding to the census online. In 2010, the neighborhood's mail-back rate was 78.2%, before census-takers began going door to door checking in on non-responders.
The self-response rate in Woodlawn is 45.8%, compared with 72.3% mailed in in 2010. In Woodlawn, 45.8% have responded this year, and when the 2010 mailed-in rate was 80.4%. The rates are 40.2% and 61.2% in Washington Park and 44.7% and 67% in South Shore.
This year is not 2010. This year's census is the first to be done mostly online, rather than using paper documents mailed out and mailed back in. At this point a decade ago, census-takers were already doing their work; they would have started this year on May 12 had it not been for the pandemic.
"Of course, when thousands of workers begin knocking on doors, that may impact a resident’s desire to voluntarily mail their questionnaire in," emailed Chicago Region Partnership Coordinator Dionne Roberts-Emegha. "Because we have not started that process yet (scheduled to begin Aug. 11), we can not readily compare the impact door knocking plays in increasing the self-response."
Secondly, she pointed to the fact that census workers have been sheltering in place and thus have mostly done virtual outreach through the self-response period, which runs through Oct. 31.
"That lack of physical engagement with our historically undercounted populations (families with young children, apartment renters, immigrants, those that don't speak the language very well, etc.) may play a significant role in lower self-response rates in certain communities," Roberts-Emegha wrote. "Therefore, any true comparison with the data at this point in time in 2010 versus where we are now, is untenable at best.
Having said that, partnership specialists do rely on 2010 data as a measurement of achievement," she continued. "It remains our goal to meet or exceed 2010 mail-back response rates."
Ergo the city enlisting cowboy Adam Hollingsworth to ride through low-turnout neighborhoods to advertise the census completion; he appeared last week in Woodlawn and Washington Park. Every week, children in the ward with the biggest uptick in census completion are supposed to get free ice cream.
"Please step up," Lightfoot said, pointing out that federal dollars will only flow adequately to neighborhood resources if people are counted. "The census takes about five minutes. It couldn't be easier. You can go online, you could fill out a paper form, or you can call a phone number (844-330-2020), but please do everything you can."
The Census Bureau held a local event on June 15 at the DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Place.
"We have to have the support of the community engaged and educated to know that over $675 billion is distributed annually, every year across this nation. Funding can come back to our communities, your communities by the count," said Regional Director Marilyn A. Sanders. "While April 1 is Census Day, we have been met by many events that have impacted how we're going to take this census, but your voice is critical. Your voice is important. Your voice will make a difference in our children's future.
"Will there be schools? Will there be hospitals? Will there be road improvements? Will there be libraries? All of these data points are informed by what comes out of the 2020 Census."
Director Marishonta Wilkerson of the new Illinois 2020 Census Office said the state is directing nearly half of its $29 million allocated last year for the census to Chicago, with $5 million more coming this year.
"We've got our grantees. We're got our marching orders. We've asked them try to do more in-person questionnaires, because we know that the people who were going to respond or that intended to respond to the census, they've already done so," she said, pledging further collaboration with the city, county and nonprofit partners. "We want to meet and beat our 2010 response rate of 70.5."
As for keeping enumerators safe, Sanders said in an interview that they are being especially trained for their work amid a pandemic (e.g. maintaining six feet of distance during an interview) and will wear masks on the job. Furthermore, she said the bureau monitors Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health guidance on a daily basis.
As for keeping enumerators safe, Sanders said in an interview that they are being especially trained for their work amid a pandemic (e.g. maintaining six feet of distance during an interview) and will wear masks on the job. Furthermore, she said the bureau monitors Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health guidance on a daily basis.
"Overall, I think that we are continuing to be in a position to get a complete and accurate count," she said. "If all things were the same, which they are not, we could expect to be trending a little bit higher than what we are. So the message to all who have not responded is please respond now."
The census' website is www.2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.