Last year, one of Matthew Poueymirou’s teachers at Ray School wanted to hold class outside, taking the students to a circle of benches near the playground in Bixler Park. But they quickly realized the rotting, water-damaged wood of the benches wasn’t stable enough for the kids to sit on.
“We had to go back inside — people weren’t really happy about that,” said Poueymirou.
Poueymirou, now a rising freshman at Kenwood Academy, is fixing that. For his Eagle Scout project, he’s built and installed a new set of benches, creating a refurbished outdoor classroom for the students at Ray.
The classroom will be located next to Amanda’s Garden, the plot of land established in honor of Amanda Carter, an eight-year-old student at Ray who was killed by a drunk driver on the Midway Plaisance in 1990.
This past Saturday, Poueymirou and a group of friends were installing the benches for the outdoor classroom, drilling them into the existing metal bases using a set of power tools (with adult supervision and, in one case, industrial-looking ear muffs). The wood — pressure-treated and finished on the sides with a sealant to help protect it from insects and the elements — was bought from Lowe’s, which gave Poueymirou a discount.
Andy Carter, Amanda’s father, was also there, working in the garden he’s taken care of for the last three decades. Carter taught at Ray in the ‘80s, and recently retired from his job as a math professor at Roosevelt University. The retirement has given him more time to tend the garden and work on other projects, like a book for Indigenous Guatemalan students in Spanish and K’iche’, a Maya language, called “El Bosque de Don Margarito.”
“Matthew said in something he wrote about this that, for him growing up, Amanda was a part of the culture of the school. I’m glad that she’s remembered, and I’m glad this garden is a beautiful, wild spot,” Carter said. “And now, with what Matthew is doing, it’s going to be much more of an educational resource.”
Poueymirou is also installing four benches in the garden itself. Carter, who’s on the Local School Council, said he hopes more Ray students can take part in caring for the garden.
“Part of the problem is that teachers are so overwhelmed, with so many things to do, and to bring your class out and do a project you need extra help,” he said. “But now, with the new benches they’re putting in, I think we’re going to be in a much better position to make more complete use of it.”
