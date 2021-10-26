After receiving $31,000 for 153 keyboards so her Kenwood Academy students could continue lessons during the school's remote-learning period last February, music teacher Bethany Pickens received a $125,000 donation from a second anonymous donor this summer that allowed her to buy a whole new piano lab at the school in time for the new academic year.
"First of all, they all work," she said, when asked about the biggest difference between the old lab and the new. Each of the 30 new pianos has a headset — Pickens has two, one of them Bluetooth — that allow her students to communicate with her, and she can correct them in real time.
She ordered the lab of Yamaha pianos, so she knew what to expect. They have sound banks and sequencing capabilities that allow students interested in electronic music production to work at them. They have USB functions that allow them to interface with other sound libraries.
Pickens, being a music teacher, is naturally good at hearing several musical strains at once — even when those parts are a bunch of piano novices plunking out notes — isolating them and correcting students.
"I'm just used to sound, and I'm able to decipher conversations and frequencies," she said. "Everybody who's in music, you have to audibly multitask."
Student Rodney Brooks recalled that some of the old lab pianos would hiccup. The new ones sound better, he said. They give a fuller effect of how a piano with real hammers and strings would sound.
"I can definitely tell the difference between the old ones and the new ones. These are cleaner," he said. "Students do stuff to the pianos and mess them up, so I'm glad to have new pianos."
Some of the replaced pianos were more than 20 years old. Pickens said the new lab will last at least 25 years — and that she is impressing on the students the need to treat it with respect.
"It's state-of-the-art," she said. "We're definitely going to have a professional development course. We're all going to take it as a music department so everyone gets familiar with this lab."
Atidabe Akinwale, now a sophomore, took beginning piano class during the remote-learning period.
"It was difficult at first, because we had to get used to a new system," she said. "At first, I didn't really first memorize things like the notes on the bass and the treble clefs. I didn't really memorize that, I just sort of memorized it for tests and stuff like that."
Then she got the loner keyboard, after which she memorized the notation because she had to. "I need the bass clef notes in order for me to play," she said.
The first donation "was a blessing," Akinwale said. "Of course I have siblings who want to touch it, but I have to keep it, because it's not something to toy with. It's a new experience."
Centuries ago, those lucky enough to have a piano would often kill time playing it — during the pandemic's stay-at-home period, Akinwale was not initially thrilled by the keyboard, but she gradually came around to it. The more she played it, the more she thought, "Wait, can I actually do this?"
"I actually sat down and tried to get it," she said. "Sometimes I was in a state, and sometimes I felt like 'Oh man, I'm just going to give up.' But at the end of the day, it's like the more you practice, the more you get better."
The difference between learning at home with the keyboard and learning at the piano lab has been tremendous. Pickens can correct her fingering in real time. There are no communication issues with Wi-Fi anymore.
But Akinwale is still learning on her own at home, sounding out hymns from church by ear on her keyboard, for instance. And she plans to keep taking piano classes at Kenwood.
"Now that I've started it, I may as well continue it," she said.
And Brooks likes being able to play piano now for the sake of playing with his family. His father plays organ and guitar, and his cousin plays lead guitar and drums.
