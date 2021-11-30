No parking is allowed between 3-7 a.m. from Dec. 1 through April 1 along most of the Midway Plaisance because of Chicago's winter overnight parking ban.
The ban is in effect regardless of weather conditions and also applies to Cottage Grove Avenue south of the Midway, Morgan Drive through Washington Park and King Drive north of Garfield Boulevard.
Violators of the parking ban will be towed and face a large towing fee, a ticket and a storage fee. Vehicles in violation of the ban will be impounded.
Cottage Grove north of the Midway, Hyde Park Boulevard, the eastern end of the Midway and 47th Street are also under the city's separate 2-inch snow ban. While rarely activated, motorists parked along those streets when it snows can get a ticket or a tow in order to allow the Department of Streets and Sanitation to clear the roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.