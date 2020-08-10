The AT&T Store located in Harper Court, 5222 S. Lake Park Ave., had two of its front windows broken early Monday morning. No property damage was reported elsewhere in the neighborhood.
An employee sweeping up glass in front of the store Monday morning said that some items had been taken from the store, though “nothing major.” They also said they were not sure exactly when the break-in took place, and that the store might reopen later that day.
A CPD officer on the scene said that there had been no reports of damage in the vicinity. There were false reports on the Citizen security app that people broke into clothing stores near 53rd and Lake Park.
It is unclear to what extent the break-in was connected with the unrest downtown, in which people broke into several retail stores and exchanged gunfire with police. The unrest came after police shot a 20-year-old man in Englewood Sunday afternoon.
The Walmart at 47th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue was closed this morning as well, with several CPD cars parked in front of it. Police cars were also parked in front of two to three other locations along the 47th Street retail corridor, including the Dollar Tree at 715 E. 47th St.
This story will be updated with any new information.
(0) comments
