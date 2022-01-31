On January 19, in a church doorway a few steps from the University of Chicago campus, a homeless man and Hyde Parker named Samuel Harvard froze to death.
He was 77 years old. He’d been camping in the doorway, which gave onto an alley, for about three weeks. It belonged to the First Unitarian Church at 57th and Woodlawn, a historic English-Gothic building in the shadow of some of the South Side’s most luxurious mansions.
The door wasn’t used except for taking out garbage, according to church custodian Jon Rice. “It was fine with me,” he said. “Just a few extra steps to use another door.” Due to legal liabilities, he’d been cautioned not to let anyone sleep in the building. But like others who spoke to the Herald about Harvard, he now has regrets.
“I should have just put him in the basement and not told anybody, probably.”
Harvard had been frequenting the neighborhood for years. He didn’t beg, but people often talked to him, and made friends. They describe him as intelligent, approachable and perpetually optimistic.
“He was always saying, ‘When one door closes, another one opens,’ said Hyde Parker Robert Weiglein, who got to know Harvard about three years ago. A perpetual nomad, Harvard would be ousted from one encampment only to immediately establish another.
A warm spot to sleep
Unfortunately, the one in the church doorway had no source of heat. And his vast collection of stuff was short on blankets and insulation. He’d been sleeping under a plastic tarp that Weiglein had given him after finding Harvard under a tree in the rain. He had piled some clothing and a few pillows under the tarp to provide a bit of insulation between himself and the stone and concrete, but it wasn’t much.
Last winter he was luckier: He managed to camp for months atop a grate on the side of the Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave. (That church runs a food pantry, and Harvard was among their customers.) Heat came through the grate, and through leaky windows behind it. But his heap of belongings was a problem for the church administration. Ultimately, they informed him that a cleanout service was coming. On July 3, Harvard was away when two men drove up in a box truck, threw Harvard’s possessions into it, and carted it off.
Weiglein watched, impressed by the amount of paraphernalia being moved. “It took more than three hours,” he said. “The stuff almost filled the truck. The man told me that if they’d known how much there was, they would have charged the church more money.”
He said Harvard never complained about the incident. “He was never resentful or bitter.” Soon he had established a new niche alongside the mansion just south of the church building.
At the Unitarian church, initially, Rice let Harvard be. But on the first really cold day, he went out to him with a mug of hot chocolate. On the next cold day, he said, “You really need to come inside.” Over another mug of chocolate, the men conversed, and Rice felt an odd sense of half-remembrance. Later he would realize: “I think I went to high school with this guy!” But at the time, he didn’t make the connection.
“I thought he was about 10 years younger than me,” said Rice, who is 75. “You know, when you get into your 70s you start to wrinkle up and bend over. But this man’s face wasn’t wrinkled. He stood up straight, and he looked fit.”
He told Rice that he had a place to go on the campus where he could keep warm — probably referring to the Reynolds Club, where he used to hang out playing chess. But nighttime access to that building is now restricted. Rice wishes he’d given less credence to Harvard’s reassuring statement. According to another friend, it was typical of the man.
“He wasn’t out there seeking help. He was out there being Sam,” said Joe Brown, who works for half a dozen establishments in the neighborhood as a maintenance man. “He wasn’t much for handouts.
“He was quite a character. Every time I talked with Sam, I would scratch my head.”
Samuel Harvard’s last day
It was about 20 degrees out, with a sharp temperature drop in the forecast, when Rice went looking for Harvard a third time and found him stirring but unresponsive. He called an ambulance, and Harvard was transported to the University of Chicago medical center where he died, about an hour later, in the emergency room.
Weiglein pursued him to the ER. A doctor later told Weiglein that Harvard’s body temperature on arrival was 80 degrees. When his heart stopped, medics used CPR and other tactics to revive him, without success.
Rice, a graduate of Hirsch High School at 77th Street and Ingleside Avenue, began querying classmates and found that his hunch had been correct — he found someone who remembered Harvard not only from Hirsch, but also from college. She said he had earned a business degree at Tennessee State University.
Through the Hirsch alumni network, Harvard’s daughter was just located in Florida. A middle-aged woman who only recently left Chicago, she had not been in contact with her father since she was a small child. Details about Harvard’s ex-wife were unavailable at press time.
A temporary roof overhead
Joe Brown, the maintenance man, and his friend Vince Cole put a lot of effort into helping Harvard. (Cole is the housing director for University Church, 5655 S. University Ave.) A couple of years ago, they succeeded in placing him in subsidized senior housing at Good Shepherd Manor, 6720 S. Cornell Ave. Cole drove him to various government offices to obtain ID cards and other essential documents, and a caseworker at Good Shepherd secured government benefits that covered most of the rent. Brown paid the remainder: “It wasn’t much, maybe $50 a month.”
And Harvard? With a roof finally over his head, he immediately jumped on his bicycle and resumed his rounds of the Hyde Park alleys.
“It was very hard,” said Cole, “to see him still pulling stuff out of garbage cans. I wish I could have done more.”
But Brown said, “He wasn’t embarrassed about the way he was living.” Harvard’s passion for scavenging burned brightly every day. For him, foraging was not a survival skill so much as a vocation. He seemed addicted to the exhilaration of discovering a valuable thing.
After a year and a half, Harvard was evicted from Good Shepherd. “He just couldn’t adapt,” said Brown. True to habit, he filled the dwelling with what looked to others like an enormous mountain of junk. Unfortunately, the mountain’s components included food that spoiled and attracted vermin.
Was he upset about that eviction? “Not at all,” said Brown. “He was comfortable with it. He was pretty much relieved. There was something about the freedom of just being out there on his own.”
Living on a shoestring
Harvard didn’t hustle in any way, and was not eager to accept paying work. Though he never approached anyone for cash, he collected it on a daily basis from neighbors and passersby. His mild and genial nature made it easy for people to see him with empathy and one person after another, without being asked, put money into Harvard’s pocket.
He was comfortable on a shoestring budget. He got a lot of food from dumpsters, some more from charities and from his benefactors in the street. Industrious scavenger that he was, his daily rounds turned up everything else he felt he needed, and more.
When Sanctuary Café was open in University Church, he would sit in there and read. “I think he had cataracts,” said Brown, “because he would hold the newspaper, or whatever he was reading, so close to himself.”
“He used the café as a warming center, and they’d give him something to eat,” said Cole.
A few years back, he was sleeping in the Metra station at 57th Street. Brown doesn’t know how that ended, but noted that if it hadn’t, “he would still be with us.”
Going to a shelter was out of the question. “You could make suggestions all day long” to no avail, Brown said. “Maybe it was pride. He liked to think he could take care of himself.”
It was also fear. “The whole COVID situation was very scary for him,” said Weiglein.
“One of my greatest regrets is that I didn’t do more. But if I’d brought him inside my building, I would have been banished from the co-op.” Once, Weiglein snuck a pile of Harvard’s clothing into the laundry room, washing some items four or five times in a row.
Personal effects
After Harvard’s death, Weiglein cleaned out the church doorway. There were three shopping carts full of things he’d picked up on streets and alleyways or dragged out of trash cans. There was more stuff piled against the walls.
There were students’ castoffs. There was a lot of food not fit to eat. There was a copy of “The Chicago Manual of Style.” One cart was filled with old vinyl LPs; no doubt Harvard hoped to sell them to Hyde Park Records on 53rd St.
Among personal effects unrecovered were a pink Hello Kitty wallet that Weiglein had given him, plucking it off a rummage-sale table after Harvard lost some loose currency. And two gold rings, one of which he wore on his pinky. On his third finger he wore a ring from a vintage rock band, taken in payment for scavenged records.
He prized the rings, according to Weiglein. “When people gave him things, he was so excited. Every time I ran into him, he would tell me how someone had just given him $50, or how he’d met someone famous that day.”
Said Brown, “He is going to be missed. He was a good human being.”
A hole in the safety net
The Herald was unable to reach anyone by press time at St. Thomas the Apostle, Hyde Park’s Roman Catholic church, where Harvard also reportedly received some help from the pastor and from members of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. All of the churches in this story belong to the Hyde Park & Kenwood Interfaith Council, which runs several charitable efforts and meets monthly. But apparently, Harvard’s case was never discussed among them.
Hyde Park Union, which carted away Harvard's belongings last summer, is run by a board of parishioners. The two co-pastors answer to the board, while serving as spiritual leaders. Sarah Lusche is one of the pastors. She had several conversations with Harvard when he was camping outside the building last year. They would sit outside on the steps to talk. Upon learning from the Herald of his death, she cried.
“When we fail someone, it’s a hard thing to live with.”
Asked about the board’s decision to clear out his belongings, she said the parish didn’t object to Harvard’s presence on the property. “It was the amount of things he was collecting,” she said.
“I feel really heart-split. I truly believe that our job is to respond with compassion and justice and assistance,” she said. But concern for Harvard had to be weighed against concern for the food pantry: “We were worried about rodents. We could lose our license. We couldn’t have stuff stored in the window wells like that.”
She acknowledged that rodent problems in the building were pre-existing and not necessarily connected to Harvard’s hoard.
Harvard didn’t protest the plan to clear away his things. Lusche said he told the church that he didn’t care about the stuff, and that he had another place to stay. Weiglein tried to negotiate on his behalf, exchanging emails with the chairman of the board’s Property & Finance Committee. He suggested the church could save money by paying Harvard $100 to clean things up himself. The offer was declined “for safety reasons.”
Weiglein was frustrated. “People call him a hoarder. But what are all my neighbors doing? What’s in all those Amazon boxes? A lot of stuff they don’t need.”
Lusche found Harvard quite friendly. A petite woman who looks younger than she is, she met skepticism when she first introduced herself to Harvard. “You’re the pastor?”
“We had a little laugh about that,” she recalled. She asked him if he needed anything, and he mentioned bus passes, so she bought him some.
They discussed the dilemma around his trove. Harvard was mild and understanding. She offered to help connect him with services, but nothing came of that. They talked about the general problem of homelessness. "We agreed that the resources are not enough.
“What was he like? He was lovely. He was nothing short of lovely.”
A man set apart
Rev. Leroy Sanders has spent his life ministering to homeless people at Kenwood United Church of Christ. He grieved for Harvard, but said his demise could potentially be a catalyst, altering the hearts and minds of those who take the opportunity.
“You ask yourself the question: ‘Is there another Samuel Harvard who might show up at my door? How am I going to treat that Samuel Harvard?’ And you learn from that.”
Brown described Harvard as a philosopher, whose education was evident. “You could pretty much pick any subject, and he’d elaborate on it and he’d give you his opinion. And he would ask questions about why things were the way they were.”
Brown, growing up in an evangelical church, was taught that to be ‘saved’ meant to be “set apart from the normal crowd.”
“I think Sam was saved. He had his way of doing things, and it was apart from others.”
