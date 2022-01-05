More than 300,000 Chicago Public Schools students, thousands of whom go to schools in Hyde Park-Kenwood, were out of the classroom today after Chicago Teachers Union members voted not to teach in person and the district did not let them teach remotely.
CTU is demanding that all students test negative for COVID-19 before coming back to school, that a weekly testing program replace the current low-participatory opt-in program and that their more stringent citywide or school-based metric for closing school buildings be adopted.
The union demands that remote learning return if a fifth or more of a school's staff is isolating or quarantining, or when a school safety committee, made up of different unions' members as well as the principal and building engineer, says it is warranted.
They say they will teach in person again on Tuesday, Jan. 18, only if Chicago's case positivity is below 10%. It is currently more than 23%.
The district's plan calls for a return to remote learning if half an elementary's classrooms are missing half of their students due to quarantine or isolation; in-person instruction would resume after five to 10 school days, and employees would still go to their classrooms to work unless they were quarantining or isolating.
CPS has required students to wear masks in school since students began coming back to their classrooms in earnest one year ago; Martinez said the district is now distributing 200,000 KN95 masks.
On Tuesday, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest brief on transmission of the coronavirus in K-12 schools. In addition to the consensus that children are less likely to develop severe COVID-19 or die from it and that children and adolescents both who get COVID-19 are more commonly asymptomatic or mildly infected than adults, it is known that children and adolescents can spread COVID-19 to others.
In schools, the brief reports, "Significant secondary transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection has occurred in school settings when prevention strategies are not implemented or are not followed," using the scientific name for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The brief cites evidence from studies done before the vaccination of children showing that staff-to-staff transmission is more common than student-to-staff, staff-to-student or student-to-student; furthermore, it reports "transmission among students is relatively rare, particularly when prevention strategies are in place."
Studies found that 3 feet of social distancing, as CPS calls for, instead of 6, can limit transmission when other mitigation practices are in place.
The CDC does say that screening testing to identify asymptomatically infected persons or people with COVID-19 before they become infected can also be used as a prevention strategy; the agency furthermore notes studies that many children with COVID-19 are asymptomatic and therefore "their infections may be difficult to detect without regular testing." Screening testing can help isolate asymptomatic students before they can spread the disease in spite of mitigation measures.
Screening testing, again, is something that CTU is universally calling for, and CPS' opt-in weekly testing program has very low participation rates. The district sent out a vast quantity of at-home COVID-19 tests over winter break — though they sent none home with students attending schools in Hyde Park-Kenwood — and only a received a fraction back through the mail.
Harkening back to the earliest days of the pandemic, there is once again a nationwide shortage of tests as an unprecedented number of people who are contracting COVID-19 or else are exposed to the disease seek tests and the federal government itself is bungling the supply chain to make good on President Joe Biden's promise of 500 million free tests for Americans available by home delivery via a website.
Arwady said the ramp-up in federal testing availability has dried up local authorities' ability to provide testing.
"Our orders, going back to November, have gone unfilled, and we pushed our last rapid tests into our homeless shelters last week. CDPH has no rapid tests available," she said. "I was just on a national call; that was broadly the situation across the country."
With a profound number of Americans testing positive for COVID-19 amid the still-building omicron wave, the CDC's points about COVID-19 and school in areas of high community transmission — right now, everywhere in the country — are relevant to the CPS-CTU debate.
In areas of low vaccination rates, such as many South Side neighborhoods and many children younger than 12, "students and staff are more likely to come to school while infectious, and introduce SARS-CoV-2 into the schools." (More than 90% of CPS employees are vaccinated.)
The CDC pointed to evidence of greater COVID-19 transmission in middle and high schools compared with elementary schools to suggest that middle and high schools "may need to move more quickly to virtual instruction when community transmission is high."
That said, the CDC returned to research that reported minimal school-related transmission when multiple prevention strategies, including universal mask use and physical distancing, were in place. The few school-based transmissions were likely because of lapses in mask use.
Asked whether the CDC's compiled research, all done before the hyper-contagious omicron strain became dominant, can still be applied to the current situation, Arwady said yes, due to real-time analysis of omicron's effect worldwide.
"We looked at the data in South Africa, including related to schools. We've looked at the data in the U.S., in Europe, and we've been looking to see what the data looks like here," she said. "Is it more transmissible? It is. Is the severity? We've seen absolutely no evidence of that. And is there any evidence that schools are the point of transmission more? No, there's not.
"And so we're in a surge, yes. But what we've seen over and over again is that cases in kids rise over a break while we're out of school. People who think that the school is what is driving it — and I know this is hard for folks to understand — that's not what we see. We see it reflect what's in the community."
The development between CPS and CTU comes amid grim data for American schoolchildren, showing that the pandemic and remote-learning period has been marked by academic decline, mental health problems and a rise in suicide attempts.
