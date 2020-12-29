An arsonist struck the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce's Christmas around midnight on Dec. 28, the second act of vandalism to the display this year and the third in two years.
The chamber took the tree down today. Police are reportedly investigating but have no one in custody.
In November, someone tore up the chamber's sign in front of the tree. Last year, the tree itself was hit by a vehicle.
"It's an attack on the community," said chamber CEO Donna Hampton-Smith. "I don't believe that someone in the community is doing this. I believe that someone is really trying to discourage the people in the community, and anything positive that happens, it's almost like they want people to feel like our community is not worth anything."
While the chamber had wanted to keep the tree up through Kwanzaa, it has been taken down because of the damage. But Hampton-Smith said the tree will come up again next year.
"The people I've spoken with, they are upset. "People are like, 'What the heck is going on? This is ridiculous,'" Hampton-Smith said. "I think about all the trees in all different community areas, and I think why our tree? Why? Why our community?"
Donations to the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce can be made online at thewashingtonparkcofc.org.
