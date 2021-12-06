For the second year in a row, the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce at King Drive and Garfield Boulevard has been burned, just as it was last year. In 2019, a motorist knocked it down in a hit-and-run.
CEO Donna Hampton-Smith has no idea who is behind the attacks and has filed a police report.
"I am not OK. I'm frustrated, disappointed — trying to remain hopeful," she said.
"I love the fact that I've been getting so much love throughout this process that it motivates me to keep moving. But it's very disheartening, because I know our community deserves beautiful things, just like any other community in the city of Chicago. And the tree brings hope, inspires people and brands our community in a positive light, considering most of the time we just hear negativity."
The arson happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning, hours after its lighting ceremony, and hours after four My Block, My Hood, My City volunteers were robbed as they hung up Christmas lights near 48th Street and King. Block Club reports that the women were not harmed, that police have no one in custody, and that detectives are investigating.
"It’s unfortunate that an event that was supposed to bring the community together resulted in the burning of a beautiful tree," said My Block, My Hood, My City head Jahmal Cole, who is running for Congress, in a statement. "While it is a setback it’s not going to stop us from beautifying the community through the holiday season."
He thanked volunteers for coming out and said they were still able to decorate more than 200 homes along King Drive.
The LUV Institute's fiberglass heart sculpture in Washington Park, part of the nonprofit's South Side-wide "Parade of Hearts" project, used to be at Garfield and King, but a vandal kept ripping it from the earth. For fear that it would be stolen and aware of the past vandalism of the chamber's Christmas tree, Cosette Nazon-Wilburn said the organization moved it out of concern to 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue last month.
The Bronzeville heart, at 35th Street and King Drive, has been vandalized, too — someone put a knife through it — and the one in Hyde Park, in Nichols Park, has been graffitied.
“So yes, we have been the center of vandalism,” Nazon-Wilburn said. “We did this for the community. We intentionally didn’t take this downtown because we wanted to do this for the community.”
Washington Park neighborhood leaders see beautification efforts as a sign of the neighborhood's progress. Last year's census showed the community area had gained population for the first time in 50 years.
Hampton-Smith said the chamber of commerce provides Washington Park families with resources throughout the year. It provided personal protective equipment to individuals and, with the University of Chicago and other partners, financial support to businesses during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It has organized children's festivities for Halloween, turkey, gift card and toy giveaways, and Small Business Saturday promotions.
The tree lighting ceremony, she said, is one way the chamber gets residents' contact information for future events or resource assistance.
"This gives us an opportunity to collect data and stay in touch with our families, because we know it's hard out here," Hampton-Smith said. "Whatever we get as an organization we're making sure that we share with our families in Washington Park. And our businesses and community organizations support us to make sure that happens."
Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office has contacted the chamber to help put up another tree, said Hampton-Smith.
"I want to send a strong message to let people know: it's a tree, but it's more than a Christmas tree. This is about celebrating our community," she said. "This is about gathering families together, to brand our community in a positive light."
