Last year, someone felled the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce's Christmas tree at Garfield Boulevard and King Drive in a hit-and-run, but the group put it up again this year nonetheless with a banner wishing everyone a happy holiday season.
"I always look at the tree, because I'm so proud of it," said CEO Donna Hampton-Smith in an interview. "We actually feel that we give back to the community in this way, so I always keep an eye on the tree."
But late last week, she noticed while driving to an appointment that the sign was on the ground and damaged. "Someone literally bent the stakes and ripped off the banner," she said. "There were holes punctured in the banner. They obviously had some type of tool that they used to cut the zip ties that attached the banner to the stakes.
"This wasn't a one-minute thing: this took time," Hampton-Smith surmised. "Someone deliberately took time to take that banner off and leave it on the ground."
A subsequent issue with the tree's lights turned out to be an unrelated electrical problem, but the second incident in two years has left Hampton-Smith disturbed. She filed a police report over the weekend, and the chamber is accepting donations at www.thewashingtonparkcofc.org. Hampton-Smith asked that anyone with information about the vandalism call the police at 9-1-1 or the chamber at 773-955-0199.
The banner was salvaged but cost almost $500. "I'm going to have the team re-install it as-is," she said, "but it's not as pretty."
"It's heartbreaking. It makes me feel disgusted, disappointed, but I'm not going to lose hope, and I'm not going to give up. So whoever's doing it, they can continue, but I'm going to continue pushing for the betterment of our community. And I honestly believe that having a Christmas tree, having Christmas lights … makes a big difference, when kids in our community see that we can have Christmas lights and Christmas trees just like other communities on the North Side or in the suburbs."
