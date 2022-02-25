Local School Council (LSC) elections are coming up again, and the deadline to run for a spot is March 4.
LSCs are the governing bodies for individual schools in the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system. Each LSC approves an annual budget, develops and monitors a school improvement plan and evaluates the principal, or selects a new one in case of a vacancy.
They are made up of a mix of parents, teachers, staff, community members and student representatives. Elections typically take place every two years, though the 2020 cycle was pushed back to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Few candidates filed to run in the Hyde Park-Kenwood races that year.
CPS has upped student representation for this coming cycle, increasing the number of high school students on each council from one to three and creating a spot for elementary schoolers. (Students in 6th grade and onward are eligible to run.)
Elementary school elections will take place on April 20, with high schools voting on April 21. Voting is in-person, and polls are open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Students will vote on April 18 and 19 for their peer representatives.
To run, candidates must fill out and submit LSC election forms through CPS. Those forms, as well as more information, are available at cps.edu/about/local-school-councils/lsc-elections.
Katie Gruber, a member of the LSC at Ray School, 5621 S. Kimbark Ave., said at a virtual LSC recruitment event on Feb. 24 that the councils can be helpful in offering extra support to principals.
“The LSC can work with the principal to help develop spending priorities so that if money becomes available, the principal can go to a list that they worked together with the community (on) to allocate new money in a way that the community supports,” she said.
“So ideally, when parents and community members come to the table with certain kinds of expertise, that means the principal can then focus more of his or her energy on running the school.”
Gruber also pointed out that a well-run LSC can anticipate and prepare for problems that may arise. She gave the example of the unexpected resignation of a principal.
“It's extremely useful to have a fully functioning LSC already in place, so that this group can then tackle the challenges involved,” she said. “There's really a fair amount of work involved in hiring a new principal, and so you really want that committee already up and running, working together, so that you can then tackle this new challenge.”
CPS hired current Ray principal Gayle Harris-Neely in July 2020, about a month after her predecessor resigned.
Natasha Erskine, who served on the LSC at King College Prep, 4445 S. Drexel Boulevard, from 2018 to 2020, pointed to the possibility of expanding school resources by connecting with other groups through the LSC. At King, council members went to a meeting for the Greater Bronzeville Community Action Council, the slightly larger-scale engagement groups developing education strategy within CPS.
“We would see other administrators from other schools. There were resources and community partners who were in that space that really supported the things that we were trying to do to move and grow our school forward,” Erskine said.
“And I'm proud of that, because what we ran on we were able to accomplish within 18 months of being on the LSC. I mean, things that really tangibly meant our students were better educated. Transformative justice practices were being put in place, healing spaces were put in place.”
CPS is also looking for LSC election judges, who will be paid $250 for each day they serve. Judges verify voter eligibility, issue ballots and count votes. Applications to be an LSC election judge must be submitted by March 8, though earlier applicants are given preference. For more information and to apply, visit cps.edu/about/local-school-councils/lsc-election-judges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.