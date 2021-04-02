Hyde Park Disabled Adults Residential Enterprises (DARE), a nonprofit that operates housing for people with disabilities, has opened its waitlist for new residents.
The organization, which operates through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, offers accessible apartments at 1616 East 55th Street.
People interested in obtaining a spot on the waitlist can fill out an application form through http://hpdare.com/ or contact area supervisor Christy Casey at (773) 667-7313.
