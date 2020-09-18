During a Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC) forum Thursday evening, voting rights advocates discussed the effects of the pandemic on this year’s election, particularly for marginalized groups that have long struggled to exercise their full voting rights.
The forum, organized in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Chicago, comes as President Donald Trump continues to cast unfounded doubts on the validity of mail-in voting ahead of this November’s presidential election.
Ami Gandhi, senior counsel at the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights (CLCCR), said on Thursday that she was particularly worried about what would happen this election cycle. “I’ve never been more concerned than I am now about voting rights being undermined,” she said. “We’re facing the unprecedented pandemic, of course, and also a federal administration and other forces who are acting to restrict voter access.”
During March’s primary, for instance, Gandhi said that the CLCCR had heard from voters who had been unable to vote because they couldn’t figure out their consolidated polling place, or had trouble getting access to mail ballots while quarantining at home due to the pandemic.
But she also pointed to long-standing inequities when it comes to voting, such as the fact that there’s still a disparity between different racial groups in voter registration rates, and that people in majority-Black neighborhoods tend to have longer wait times when they do go vote.
Gandhi gave an example of a seemingly insignificant mistake — such as asking for a form of identification at the polling place, which isn’t typically required — can deter people from voting.
“For some people, and particularly low-income community members and people of color, that unnecessary or illegal question could mean the difference between whether they stick with it and complete the voting process, or whether they decide to stay home or not participate,” she said.”
Obstacles to voting can be particularly difficult to overcome for the formerly incarcerated. The CLCCR was part of the successful effort to pass a state bill last year to provide peer-taught civic education programs for inmates about to be released from prison, including information about voting rights.
Alex Bouros from Chicago Votes, another of the groups involved in pushing that law through, was also at Thursday’s meeting. She said the group is working on making Cook County Jail a polling place, so that people being held in pre-trial detention have a way to vote.
But Bouros also argued that it’s wrong for people who have been convicted of felonies to lose their right to vote. “We don’t believe that that’s right. We do not believe that folks should ever lose the right to vote, especially if you are still being counted to draw district lines,” she said. “Folks that are incarcerated still pay a 25% surcharge tax on all their commissary, which goes back to the state. No taxation without representation is what we believe in.”
Among the general population, there has been a big shift ahead of this year’s election toward vote by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to NBC, more than 1 million people in Illinois had requested mail-in ballots by the end of August. The deadline for asking for an application is Oct. 29.
Catherine Mardikes, executive vice president of the Chicago chapter of the League of Women Voters, walked through the process for filling out and submitting a mail-in ballot. People can apply online at the Chicago Board of Elections website; they can also check the status of their application.
The ballots themselves will be mailed out beginning Sept. 24. “You’ll want to put it in the envelope that it arrives in. It has postage on it, you’ll need to fill it out, seal it, and sign the envelope,” said Mardikes, who said that, according to the Board of Elections, most of the problems that they have are with ballots that haven’t been signed by voters. (You can also mail in a form to update your signature, if you’re worried that it’s changed since you first registered.)
Instead of mailing a ballot back, it’s also possible to put it in a drop box — the locations of the drop boxes have not yet been finalized, though Mardikes said one may be outside of Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr.
For those who do mail it back, the envelopes must be postmarked by Nov. 3.
Julia Kline, an organizer with new Hyde Park group Neighbors Who Vote, said that the group is running a big voter registration drive on Sept. 22. The main hub of the event will be at the Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St., from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., though volunteers will also be canvassing apartment buildings in the neighborhood.
Other days, the group will be canvassing on sidewalks and on Friday evenings outside of Kimbark Liqours. Those interested in volunteering can email nwvotechicago@gmail.com.
If you have problems with voting, the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law runs a hotline — call 1-866-687-8683.
Sample ballots are available at ballotready.org.
To request a mail ballot, visit chicagoelections.gov/en/vote-by-mail.html.
