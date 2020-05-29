Student contact rates at Hyde Park-Kenwood’s public schools were at or higher than the citywide average according to the latest figures, from mid-May, though lower rates of students received graded assignments than the citywide average in four out of the six neighborhood elementary schools.
The latest contact figures, from May 11-15, were:
- 87.5% at Bret Harte, 1556 E. 56th St.
- 93.2% at Kozminski, 936 E. 54th St.
- 99.6% at Murray, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.
- 93.0% at Ray, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.
- 84.2% at Reavis, 834 E. 50th St.
- 93.0% at Shoesmith, 1330 E. 50th St.
- 85.8% at Kenwood, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.
Schools are required to make contact with all of their schools at least once a week, whether by digital learning, office hours, academic support, or social and emotional check-ins.
Majorities of students in first grade or above at each public school are receiving three or more graded assignment back every week:
- 73.2% at Bret Harte
- 67.8% at Kozminski
- 95.2% at Murray
- 78.9% at Ray
- 73.8% at Reavis
- 80.2% at Shoesmith
- 83.1% at Kenwood
Because some schools use different platforms for online learning, statistics can be somewhat misleading. For example, CPS statistics show that Shoesmith Elementary lags significantly behind other neighborhood elementary schools in terms of engagement with Google Meet or Classroom — for first through sixth graders, 38.6% joining once a week using district login credentials and 22.8% doing at least three times a week from May 10-16, — but CPS officials confirmed that the school is primarily using Zoom for its remote learning and Zoom numbers are not included in the CPS figures.
The respective percentages for first through eighth graders at the Hyde Park-Kenwood elementaries were, respectively, 63.6% once a week and 46.7% three times a week at Bret Harte, 82.8% and 70.0% at Kozminski, 71.1% and 58.9% at Murray, 91.3% and 80.0% at Ray, and 62.0% and 52.4% at Reavis. At Kenwood Academy, an adjusted 91.7% of students logged on at least once a week, and 65.3% did so three times or more.
The figures show that CPS has distributed 1,092 digital devices such as laptop computers and Chromebooks to the 4,362 students in Hyde Park-Kenwood public schools, or slightly more than 25%, including 774 out of 2,378 elementary students and 1,092 out of 4,362 at Kenwood.
“I think now is the time to find out where individual students are as it relates to engagement so that we can find unique ways to bridge that gap. We want to make sure that our students are not left further behind,” said Ald. Sophia King (4th), a former educator and vice chair of the City Council Education Committee, who has been in regular communication with principals in her ward. “Engagement is an issue — for different reasons. Some are taking advantage of the situation and others are truly finding it difficult for various reasons.”
