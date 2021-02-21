A virtual celebration of life will be held for Dr. Alfred Klinger next Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m..
Klinger, a native Chicagoan and longtime Hyde Park resident, died on Dec. 25 at the age of 94. He was a devoted civil rights activist who marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. and started free breakfast programs in Chicago Public Schools.
The Herald will publish a full obituary in next week’s issue and on our website.
Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/alfredklinger for information about how to attend.
