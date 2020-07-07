Chicago Police Department (CPD) detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning on Ridgewood Court.
At approximately 12:40 a.m., robbers — the CPD reports three while the University of Chicago Police Department reports four or five, one armed with a handgun — approached a victim at 5432 S. Ridgewood Court and stole his cell phone and wallet before fleeing southbound on foot.
No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.