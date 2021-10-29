Two suspects entered an apartment at 1020 E. 54th St. on the night of Thursday, Oct. 24, witnesses told the University of Chicago Police Department, after which a verbal altercation preceded a gunshot.
The suspects then fled, and police found a victim with a gunshot wound to the face.
Police then transported the victim, whom the Chicago police report to be a 28-year-old man, to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a wound in the left eye.
The UCPD reports that the incident happened at 10:10 p.m. CPD detectives are investigating; no one is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.