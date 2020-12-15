Shannon Bennett, a near-30-year veteran of the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO), is the group’s new executive director, taking over an organization that remains a serious force in campaigns around development, education and healthcare across its own neighborhoods and the rest of the South Side.
Bennett is the sixth person to hold the position at KOCO since it was founded in 1965. His predecessor, Jawanza Malone, recently left for a position as executive director of the Wieboldt Foundation, a Chicago-based charitable foundation.
"I think KOCO’s in a unique spot to be one of the few Black-led organizations on the South Side or in the city that has a base of people that are very strong, independent and have a lot of pride," Bennett told the Herald in an interview last week. "I’m originally from the West Side but I’ve been here for 30-some years, and I’ve always been amazed at the pride, and just that dignity of understanding our rights, and our resolve that a lot of people down here have."
Bennett got his start with KOCO in 1991, volunteering as a mentor with the organization’s programs in local public schools. It was also there, he recalls, that he first saw the effect organizing could have on a small group of people, when some students began a campaign to rename Reavis Elementary, 834 E. 50th St after taking classes on Black history through KOCO.
“These eighth-graders, mostly, led a campaign to change the name. They got a petition signed. They started calling the school,” remembers Bennett. The students wanted to change the name to el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, the name Malcolm X took when he went on a pilgrimage to Mecca.
“They would get very upset if a teacher or anybody else would say Reavis. I was young, I was 19...I was trying to keep up with these young people, but they were so inspired by what they were learning, and they were serious.”
Though the students weren’t successful in their campaign, Bennett says the incident was one of the reasons he got “hit by the bug” of community organizing. From his position with the youth program, he moved to housing organizing (eventually, he says, he’d end up serving in “pretty much every position” at KOCO).
During his time working in public housing like the Ida B. Wells homes, Bennett saw first-hand the effects of the Plan for Transformation, in which the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) demolished its dense high-rise projects in favor of creating mixed-income and voucher-based housing distributed more evenly across the city.
A stop-and-start approach hasn’t yielded nearly the number of units promised, and the CHA’s promise to allow former residents of those projects to return and live in any new development often hasn’t panned out.
“What’s changed for me, what’s the difference is that those people are gone. Those are families that I knew, those are families that are gone,” he said. “People may look at those buildings and go, ‘They were eyesores, they were dangerous.’ Yeah, but the way that it was done, and the lack of honesty about the intentions of bringing people back — it was medieval, man.”
Bennett was also at KOCO for one of its biggest victories: the push to save Walter H. Dyett High School after Chicago Public Schools announced it would close at the end of 2012. The group’s campaign culminated in a 34-day hunger strike in 2015, during which CPS announced the school would reopen with an arts-focused curriculum. (The original hunger strikers and supporters met up this past summer for a 5-year anniversary.)
Dyett reopened in 2016; many of the hunger strike participants have remained a force in city politics: Jeanette Taylor is alderwoman of the 20th Ward, while Jitu Brown recently became national director of Journey for Justice, an education nonprofit.
“It was probably one of the most exciting shows of what people power — without sounding cliché — can get you. It’s the same that people say sometimes about when we stand up and fight we win,” said Bennett. “The courage it gave people to be leaders — to say, ‘I have a right to lead.’ ”
Moving forward, Bennett will have to contend with the next step in the campaign around the Obama Presidential Center from the groups, including KOCO, involved in the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition. The coalition and city came to a compromise over a housing ordinance for Woodlawn that passed through City Council this September, setting aside a significant amount of city-owned vacant land for affordable housing in one of the neighborhoods closest to the planned presidential center.
But the original CBA drafted by the coalition covered a much wider area, and included provisions dealing with transportation, education and workforce development. Bennett isn’t sure which of those will be the next target for organizers.
"People have to realize (that ordinance) was a people’s victory. We still have a right to define the impact of what we think will happen,” Bennett said. “What we have done and shown people is that not only do you not trust these people, you don’t take them at their word, and you continue to push what you want.
"Our people are clear that we’re David and Goliath in every fight we handle. Even if we don’t win exactly how we want it, the fact that we fought shows our people they’ll live another day to fight. Not many groups are doing that, there’s not much pushback …. We feel like a lot of the community groups around the city are the last of a dying breed."
That ability to mobilize people in the community has been in evidence during the COVID-19 pandemic, too — KOCO has delivered food and other supplies to 5,000 people in the households it serves since the beginning of the pandemic.
"We realized, man, there was no cavalry coming to save our seniors. Black seniors were thanking us for coming and saying, ‘I thought people forgot about us.’ …. We were prepared for the pandemic in a way — the pandemic has been here for a long time," said Bennett.
"As we all know, we’re going through a rough spot, but I also think we have to flip it on its head," he continued. "What I don’t want to spend too much time on is feeling paralyzed...I can’t spend my life doing that.
"We’ve been doing this since April. We missed one day — that was Thanksgiving. Twice a week we’ve delivered 240 bags on Tuesday and Friday. My point is, I don’t want to say what we can’t do in these moments. I think there’s so much opportunity."
