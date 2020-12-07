Valerie Jarrett, who served as former President Barack Obama's senior advisor and in several municipal and business roles before that, will help lead the Obama Foundation on an interim basis as President Wally Adeyemo takes a position in the Biden administration.
Foundation Chief Engagement Officer Michael Strautmanis announced Jarrett's incoming leadership in a Monday email, praising her longstanding relationship with the Obamas, South Side roots and longtime experience in Chicago. He served as her chief of staff during Obama's first term.
Jarrett was member of the University of Chicago Medical Center Board of Directors and served as commissioner of the Department of Planning of Development under former Mayor Richard M. Daley.
"I am excited to help execute the foundation’s mission and build the OPC (Obama Presidential Center) in the neighborhood where I grew up," she said on Twitter Monday evening.
Meanwhile, Adeyemo, who joined the foundation in 2019 after serving as Obama's chief international economic adviser, has been named deputy secretary of the treasury by President-elect Joe Biden.
In a statement, Adeyemo said he had planned to see the foundation's work "launching programs around the world (and) experimenting with different models of leadership training" go into effect, only to have the coronavirus pandemic limit suspend in-person operations.
"Today, after responding admirably to crisis after crisis, the foundation has made significant progress on a strategic plan that will guide us for years to come, the digital fluency and firsthand experience to conduct virtual programming at a global scale, and a proven ability to execute during prolonged periods of uncertainty," he said. "Our plans for the Obama Presidential Center are also progressing, with major hurdles behind us and federal environmental reviews nearly complete."
Adeyemo said he took Biden's offer after consultations with the Obamas "to serve my country during a time of immense need" and that he will continue work with the foundation until his Senate confirmation.
"I have never been more optimistic about the future of the foundation," he said. "I am honored to serve the Obama Foundation during this time, but I know its best days lie ahead.
