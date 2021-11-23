Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, is encouraging everyone who has been vaccinated to get boosters and everyone who is eligible and unvaccinated to get their shots as COVID-19 case rates rise.
And right now, case rates are rising fastest in the upper Midwest, particularly in Minnesota and Michigan. They are rising in Illinois and Chicago, too, and on the mid-South Side. And mid-South Side residents aside from Hyde Parkers are less vaccinated than the citywide average.
At a Nov. 16 press conference, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said the case spikes in Michigan and Minnesota are being driven by unvaccinated people. Nationwide, six-times the number of unvaccinated people are getting COVID-19 than vaccinated people, and 12-times the number of unvaccinated people are dying from COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
City hospitalizations are up, though Chicagoans in intensive care are stable, which Arwady said is because the most at-risk people are mostly vaccinated.
More Chicago children are getting COVID-19, as more adults are vaccinated and the city's case rate is going up — not, Arwady said, because schools are unsafe. Vaccination dramatically cuts the chance of teenagers being infected by the coronavirus, by factors of seven and 10 for 15- to 17-year-olds and 12- to 14-year-olds, respectively. Two-thirds of Chicago teenagers have gotten their first shots.
Older Chicagoans are also getting infected more, and the biggest risk factor is not being vaccinated. Breakthrough infections leading to hospitalizations are very rare, Arwady said, and typically occur in older Chicagoans with underlying conditions, which further reinforces the need for them to get boosters.
Ninety-eight and a half percent of fully vaccinated Chicagoans still have not been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The bar graph of Chicagoans by age group who have been vaccinated no longer drops for the oldest residents, however, which Arwady ascribes to a recent campaign to get them vaccinated. The city has targeted Medicaid recipients, or those who are dependent on electricity for medical needs (whether that be diabetes or electric wheelchairs) through phone calls. There has also been a television advertising campaign broadcast on daytime programs, as well as mailers going out in the Postal Service. Some grandparents and grandchildren have been getting vaccinated together, Arwady said.
Overall, 98.5% of fully vaccinated Chicagoans have not been diagnosed with COVID-19. But the color line is dramatically reflected in the city's vaccine update. Five- to 11-year-olds can now be vaccinated, but the biggest predictor of whether they get their shots is whether their parents have gotten theirs.
"Those disparities that we continue to see in race/ethnicity for adults are holding true, and that's really what we're working on," Arwady said. "If you look at all Chicagoans of all ages, 51% of Black Chicagoans have had at least a first dose of vaccine, 61% of Latinx Chicagoans, 68% of white Chicagoans and 72% of Asian Chicagoans. So we still have a ways to go, and, unfortunately, that is why the majority of the people being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 are Black Chicagoans."
Dr. Maya Green, Chief Medical Officer of Howard Brown Health, stressed that vaccination reinforces the immunity that those who have recovered from COVID-19 have, making it stronger. And she stressed that providers of color are present when vaccines are developed.
"We have health care providers and physicians who are creating our own tables so that we can serve you in the manner that you deserve to be served," she said. "If you're out there, connect with a provider, call the health department, ask for a provider in your community so you can be connected with someone who's invested long-term and came up through your community and is here to serve you. No matter what you think, there is now a doctor in your community here to walk you and your family through this decision."
"This is about giving your child every opportunity to thrive in this day and age," Green said. "And that includes surviving this pandemic."
Getting children vaccinated immediately means that they will not have to quarantine after an exposure at school unless they develop symptoms, and they will not have to quarantine at home after traveling out of state, per the city's travel advisory for unvaccinated people.
The deadline for people to be fully vaccinated by Christmas and Kwanzaa was the past weekend, but even one dose builds partial immunity.
The following data covers the week of Nov. 7-13:
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 51 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,271 tests conducted from Nov. 7-13 — a 2.7% positivity — up from 42 the week before, and one person died, up from no one the week before. The number of tests performed increased 24%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 50 people tested positive out of 2,429 tests, up from 44 — a 2.3% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests rose 1%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 81 people tested positive out of 3,408 tests, up from 58 — a 2.9% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests dropped 4%
- In 60649, South Shore, 70 people tested positive out of 3,056 tests — a 2.8% positivity — up from 45, and three people died, up from one person the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 4%.
- In Hyde Park, 74.6% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.3% from the week before.
- In Kenwood, 66% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.3%.
- In Woodlawn, 47.6% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.4%.
- In Washington Park, 43.8% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.6%.
- In Oakland, 54.7% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.7%.
- In South Shore, 49.2% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.5%.
- In Douglas, 55.1% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.3%.
In Chicago, 69.8% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated.
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Anyone eligible to be vaccinated can be vaccinated through the Protect Chicago at Home program. Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated at their homes by appointment; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
