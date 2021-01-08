First-round vaccinations have been administered to residents and staff at Montgomery Place, the nonprofit senior living facility in East Hyde Park.
CEO Deborah Hart said Montgomery Place's goal is herd immunity, citing research on flu vaccines in long-term care facilities that showed when a higher percentage of staffers took the vaccine, spread of the flu within facilities ebbed "dramatically."
"When the desire of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is to create a herd immunity element in a congregant setting, like in a nursing home — or even in prisons or anywhere where this is a controlled or limited-access population — you have to inoculate the individuals who have access to them, and then they gain a natural immunity," she said.
Around 80% of residents have chosen to take the first dose of the vaccine, though only 20% of staff have opted for it. Hart said Montgomery Place is distributing literature on vaccine safety to the staff, but she said staff have to be open to learning about it first. She noted that Montgomery Place employees have to get tested for COVID-19 twice a week; they will continue getting twice-weekly tests and wearing masks whether they get the vaccine or not.
Among the residents who got the shot was the Rev. D. Maria Neighbors, 91, who reflected in an interview on the profound unprecedented changes she has gone through since the pandemic began last year.
"It's scary, it's isolating, obviously, and your emotions change from time to time. Some of the time, I'm sad because I haven't been able to move around here in Montgomery Place as I've done in the past. Many of the activities that I participate in have been canceled," she said.
Residents are able to go to the dining room again, which she said helps "quite a bit," but Neighbors regrets not being able to go out to eat or take trips to the symphony or theater.
"There are not a lot of things at my age that I'm interested in doing. I have enjoyed church, and I'm seeing friends there," she said. "Even going to the grocery store, but even recently that's different, because it just seems that somewhere behind me, there looms a dark shadow."
She noted that, even with the vaccine, she still has underlying health conditions and questioned whether her life will end before the pandemic does. She has not seen grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the Bay Area and New Orleans in more than a year.
"There are so many things that I will not be able to experience, because everything is so uncertain," she said. "It's really feeling like what is going on? I'll use a phrase, 'Lord, how long, how long?' I don't think I have many more years left, but it makes you think, is this how my life will end, in isolation and not being able to see my family or friends?"
"The scariest part for me is to think about if I were to die and my family couldn't see me," she said. "That would be the worst."
The key to ending this pandemic comes through mass vaccination. Hart said the vaccine hesitancy in her staff does not correlate with education; she said some of those who are choosing not to get the vaccine have master's degrees. And she said the facility is competing against employees' social networks and social media for information.
"Can we educate and get people past it? Possibly. Will we capture everybody? No," said Hart, adding that some people will not get the shot until they are mandated to do so.
Receptionist Dawn Evans said she decided to get the vaccine because of her age (61) and because her own research led her to believe that vaccinations would be "the terminator for the COVID, and if it's the terminator, I'm all in."
Nevertheless, she understands that people might be hesitant due to word-of-mouth, rumors and fear. But she's talked it over with her co-workers; since getting her shot, she has told them she has had no side effects.
"I just would tell anybody, it's just best to take it. The way the world is going now, with things that are going on now," she said. "I think you should get it on the front end as opposed to the back end."
"It makes you where you're not apprehensive about coming to work," she said. "You're not in fear about being next to somebody. You have that boost of, 'Oh, I had that vaccination, so I'm already past 100. I'm already winning.' I've just been telling people when they ask, 'You should get it.' They say, 'You got it?' I say, 'You should get it.'"
Neighbors, for her part, had some reservations about taking the vaccine but was slightly reassured after her doctor told her she would be fine.
"You know, especially with African Americans, I understand it: there's a lack of trust there, because of several things that have happened in the past like the syphilis experiments," she said. "I look back at my own experiences at going to doctors recently, and I think they missed something, and I think to myself, 'Were they just not paying attention, or did they not care because I was African American?'"
"But I think in life you have to take chances, and I think the doctors are paying more attention," she said. "There's always that question in the back of your mind, but I think it's worth it to get the vaccine. I don't think people should assume that because of the terrible things that have happened to us in the past that they can't take it.
"Because I know a lot of African American staff here have refused to take it, and that makes me very sad, because I think we have to move on. I think we have to trust. It's hard, but it's necessary."
Furthermore, Neighbors wants to live 10 more years at least and wonders what she has to lose by taking the vaccine. And once she gets the booster shot, she will have a vaccine with a profoundly high effectiveness against the coronavirus.
"I feel like I'm a little ahead of the game!" she said. "At this point, I'm not afraid of dying."
