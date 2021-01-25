Chicagoans working frontline essential jobs and those aged 65 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as the city enters Phase 1b of the distribution plan.
Frontline essential jobs are correctional officers, some government officials, first responders, early and K-12 educators, public transit, manufacturing, agriculture, grocery store, Postal Service and daycare workers.
Approximately 360,000 Chicagoans are over the age of 65.
“I’m asking for patience as this roll-out continues in the coming weeks and months. You may not get the vaccine today or this week or this month, but you will get it,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement.
“In the last year, frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices for our city. Thank you to our first responders, our grocery store workers, our education and daycare workers. Thank you to those working in our correctional facilities, and in our public transit, manufacturing and agriculture industries. Our city relies on you all.”
CVS, Walgreens and Jewel-Osco pharmacies have announced plans to give the vaccinations at certain stores. Joe Gammariello, owner of Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., said he plans to give the shots by appointment once the state gives the go-ahead and delivers vaccines to him.
"I'm checking my emails 10 times a day to figure out exactly what's going on," he said. "I don't know which vaccine they're going to be sending, whether it's the Pfizer or Moderna, but we are prepared." He said he will give the vaccine to whomever qualifies under Phase 1b.
One thing Katsaros, in business for decades in Hyde Park, does not currently have is a website. That will change to accommodate appointment-scheduling. "I hired a company to do it," Gammariello said. "They're going to contact me. I'm sure they're going to be asking for parameters, what time, what days."
Cook County has launched an all-of-government vaccine distribution program with sign up at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Respondents will receive via phone or text a link to sign up for appointments at different sites, including Provident Hospital, 500 E. 51st St.
The city is planning to direct some frontline essential workers to dedicated vaccination locations in the city and state. The city’s website for vaccine information is chi.gov/covidvax.
The vaccine is also available at some federally qualified health centers like Howard Brown Health, which has a clinic at 1525 E. 55th St., though they are only vaccinating existing patients aged 65 and older. The North Health Service Corporation, which operates the Komed Holman Health Center 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., has yet to receive its allocation of vaccine and is not yet distributing doses. Information about vaccine distribution at Friend Health was not available by press time.
On Friday, the University of Chicago Medical Center began offering vaccine appointments by lottery to South Siders aged 65 and older who had been seen by the organization over the past 18 months. Walk-in patients are not being accepted.
“This decision is rooted in equity, since the South Side has been both disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and is a region where fewer residents have been vaccinated," wrote Incident Commander Krista Currell and Chief Medical Officer Stephen Weber to faculty and staff in an email. "Next week, our patient vaccination campaign will expand to include any patient aged 65 or older who has been seen by our organization in the past 18 months, from any ZIP code."
On Jan. 25, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady vaccinated Lightfoot at St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood, after nearly 108,000 fellow Chicagoans, though Lightfoot noted only 17% of them were Latino and 15% Black.
"Our city is two-thirds people of color, Lightfoot pointed out, "and yet we are falling woefully behind in the number of people of color who have been vaccinated to date. Those are numbers that simply cannot stand."
"We want everyone out there who is scared, who is reluctant or just needs more information — to those of you who are hesitant, we are here to tell you the vaccine is safe, and we want you to take it because it is safe and because it will save your life," she said. "We want you to know that, not only do we think it's safe, we took it ourselves. We want to do everything possible to break through the noise to address your fears and anything else that may be holding you back from taking this life-saving vaccine, because we want to save your life."
Lightfoot acknowledged distrust of the government, noted that people of color were part of the trials that established vaccine safety, helped develop the vaccines themselves and asked people not to "judge us by what we say; judge us by what we have and will continue to do for you and your communities, by and through trusted community partners who you know and live in your neighborhood every single day."
Phase 1c in Chicago, during which all other essential workers and people aged 16-64 with underlying medical conditions can get the vaccine, is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 29. Phase 2, during which all Chicagoans 16 years old and older can get vaccinated, is tentatively scheduled to begin on May 31.
From Jan. 10-16, COVID-19 percent-positivities dropped in all four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes:
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 73 from Jan. 3-9, and one death, the same as the week before. There was a 3.3% positivity rate out of 1,276 tests performed, down from 5.9% from the week before. The number of tests performed increased 3%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 59 confirmed cases, the same as the week before, and no deaths, down from five the week before. There was a 2.8% positivity rate out of 2,140 tests, down from 3.3% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 20%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 84 confirmed cases, down from 104 the week before, and two deaths, up from one the week before. There was a 2.1% positivity rate out of 4,018 tests, down from 5.8% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 125%.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 78 confirmed cases, down from 95 the week before, and one death, the same as the week before. There was a 6.1% positivity out of 1,283 tests, down from 6.6% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 11%.
The city’s figures are accurate as of Monday, Jan. 25, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash and change as additional past data comes in.
From Jan 16-22, the University of Chicago reported one positive coronavirus case out of 987 tests; the week before, the school identified 12 positive cases out of 5,027 tests. All test results are reported to the city.
Since Sept. 18, there have been 644 total coronavirus cases at the U. of C.
The university wrote on Jan. 22 to remind its community members that the UChicago Health Pact guidelines "will remain the same for the foreseeable future" and that the university "does not plan to change these precautions until the COVID-19 risk to our community members fundamentally changes." It was noted that students have been removed from on-campus housing due to "serious violations of university public health requirements."
As of Jan. 15, there were 39 patients with COVID-19 at the UCMC. On Jan 15, there were 56; on Dec. 30, there were 91, and on Dec. 2, there were 108. At the height of the first surge, in April, there were 140.
As of Jan. 22, two-thirds of the UCMD's workforce has either received a COVID-19 vaccine or made an appointment to get a first dose. Vaccination is optional but "strongly encouraged." Anyone in Chicago eligible for vaccination under Phase 1a, mostly frontline health care workers, is still eligible for vaccination.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting, and the city's website for vaccine information is www.chicago.gov/covidvax.
Testing is available in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn at:
- Howard Brown Health, www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended).
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must be symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600.
