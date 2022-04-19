Terra Firma, a $25 million land care initiative of the Emerald South Development Collaborative, is launching its second year of beautification projects and job training in Washington Park, Woodlawn and South Shore. The initiative aims to "clean, green beautify, maintain, and activate 205 acres of vacant land" within a five-year period, said Emerald South President and CEO Ghian Foreman.
In 2021, Terra Firma partnered with Greencorps Terra Firma, a separate nonprofit that also works with the city, to train seven adults and 44 youth for green-industry employment while working across 27 acres of vacant lots. Terra Firma also partnered with Sunshine Enterprises to put 12 other adults in a three-month Community Business Academy and provided $400,000 in contracts to local minority landscape contractors.
In addition to working on the vacant lots, Terra Firma works with community gardens in the neighborhoods providing funding, labor and guidance.
“So it’s not just coming and going to work, but identifying … those people in the community (who) are already doing the work, and (doing) what we can do to assist them," said Foreman.
Much of the $6 million that Terra Firma has received to date comes from an Institute of Criminal Justice Authority Restore, Reinvest and Renew grant. The ICJIA R3 grants are funded from state taxation of marijuana sales.
Foreman explained the genesis of Terra Firma in an interview with the Herald.
"There are 3 million square feet of city owned land in Woodlawn," said Foreman. “Let's make the assumption land is $20 a square foot ... That's $60 million of value that's sitting right there in the community that we won't necessarily value."
The city also owns 5 million square feet of land in Washington Park and about one million in South Shore. “$180 million of value that our communities pass… like a pot of gold laying right there.”
"So what can we do collectively to think about how we harness that value, to bring about the kinds of change that we want in our community?" said Foreman. “How can we think about health? How can we think about housing? How can we think about peace in our communities? How can we think about commerce in our communities, right?"
Foreman said Terra Firma was modeled after the Philadelphia-based program PHS Philadelphia LandCare (PLC). A program of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, since its inception in 2004, PLC has transformed more than 800 vacant lots for housing, commercial use and green space.
A 2018 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that residents living near PLC lots in Philadelphia experienced a 40% decrease in feelings of depression. Another 2018 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reported a 29% decrease in gun violence in neighborhoods with PLC lots.
"From our perspective, one of the good things that we have is that the Obama Center is coming to the neighborhood," continued Foreman.
"So, we got a list of the native prairie plants that they'll be planting," he said, figuring that "we can make our communities, these vacant lots in the communities, look just as beautiful as the Obama center will look by the time it opens in 2025 and we also could have a workforce that could be prepared to come and actually plant and maintain ... the Obama Center (once it's) ready (for) landscaping."
This season Terra Firma plans to expand its work to another “20 to 30 acres,” and train 40 people (a mix of adults and young people). Foreman said they also hope to send another 20 people through the youth entrepreneurship program and provide $350,000 in contracts to local minority contractors.
Lauren Yoder, a Terra Firma project manager, was interviewed on a recent Friday by the Herald at a Greencorps Chicago project site on 47th Street in Bronzeville.
(Greencorps Chicago is a city program that began in 1994 and works to “prepare individuals to be successful in the workforce… specifically for the green industries,” said program director Andy Johnson.)
"I think we've worked at 24 community gardens this past year," said Yoder, watching the Greencorps Chicago crew dig post holes and lay out a split rail fence line as a light rain fell.
"One of the biggest successes that I've seen is having trainees come into the program, not having a lot of knowledge about it, and actually enjoying the work,” said Yoder. "A lot of them would even ask for before and after pictures of the garden so that they can go home and show their families."
Yoder said another important initiative of the program is assisting community garden leaders, who often manage the gardens by themselves.
Cassandra Rushing, a former teacher and current trainee with Greencorps Chicago, took a break from digging a post hole in the 47th Street lot to explain how she came to work with the organization.
"I was just Googling forestry jobs and this came up as a training program," said Rushing. "And I was like that's great because I don't know anything about forestry."
“This is almost nothing like being a teacher,” said Rushing. “This is a career change for me, something that would let me be outdoors in nature, working with my hands rather than behind the desk."
South Sider Chris Duncan, who was working alongside Rushing, is a 2012 Greencorps Chicago graduate who went on to work with the City Hall roof garden, the Chicago Department of Transportation and Chicago Public Schools. Now Duncan has returned to Greencorps as an instructor.
"To see the new trainees learn about their communities and beautifying their communities, that's the big reward,” said Duncan.
Terra Firma and the Obama Foundation will be holding a cleanup event at the Washington Park Refectory, 5531 S. Russell Drive, on Earth Day, Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the event visit https://obamacenter.typeform.com/to/NJD9hrwu?typeform-source=l.instagram.com
