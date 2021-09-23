Organizers have cancelled the 2021 Hyde Park Used Book Sale, scheduled for next month, though people can still drop off books at the Hyde Park Bank Building lobby, 1525 E. 53rd St., through Sept. 30.
In an email, Betsy Budney, who chairs the sale, said the bank is allowing the organizers to store the books until a sale can be held.
"We thank our volunteers who have already worked so hard for this event," she wrote. "We hope to be able to hold it in 2022. There were a variety of reasons we made the difficult decision to cancel the sale, primarily being able to hold the three-day event safely."
Held at the Hyde Park Shopping Center plaza, 1500 E. 55th St., the Used Book Sale is sponsored by and raises money for the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference.
