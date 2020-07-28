Nine specialties at the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) rank among the top 50 nationwide programs as judged by U.S. News & World Report, and three are in the top 20. In all, the Hyde Park hospital ranks third among all in the Chicago region.
UCMC is ranked 12th in the nation for gynecology, 13th for gastroenterology and GI surgery, and 19th for diabetes and endocrinology. The other specialties ranked in the top 50 are cancer; ear, nose and throat; nephrology; orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; and urology.
The publication also gave UCMC above-average marks in aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery
“We continue to be encouraged by the increased number of placements and gains in the survey. In just two years, we have tripled the number of specialties recognized in the top 50 rankings,” said Dean and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs Kenneth S. Polonsky in a statement. “These achievements affirm the work of our faculty, nurses and staff, who continually strive for excellence in patient care and safety.”
U.S. News compiled the rankings from a data analysis of 4,500 medical centers and from surveys of thousands of physicians. The two Chicago hospitals that ranked higher than UCMC both placed in the top 20 nationwide: Northwestern Memorial Hospital (10th) and Rush University Medical Center (17th).
