Preparations are underway to prepare and guard against the local transmission of the novel coronavirus in Hyde Park-Kenwood. The Hyde Park Herald has been and will continue to reach out to public health authorities, elected officials, local schools, businesses and institutions for information about sanitary practices, emergency operations and news updates.
Local Chicago Public Schools are open; updates from the Office of Student Health and Wellness are available online. Local Chicago Park District properties are also open.
The University of Chicago is open and has a website, www.coronavirusupdates.uchicago.edu, with up-to-date information. The University of Chicago Medical Center will evaluate any patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms in collaboration with local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC urges everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Avoid close contact with people who are sick or touching the eyes, nose and mouth. Stay home with you are sick. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The Chicago Department of Public Health additionally recommends getting a flu vaccine and that childcare facilities, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, businesses, employers and community and faith-based organizations should be reviewing existing emergency operations plans and encouraging sick employees to stay home.
Contact the Herald at herald@hpherald.com or reporters Christian Belanger and Aaron Gettinger at c.belanger@hpherald.com and a.gettinger@hpherald.com to provide information or updates.
Tuesday, March 10, 4:42 p.m.
Performances continuing at Harper Theater, Court Theatre, with additional cleanings
An online statement published Tuesday by the Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave., said the company is taking direction from the University of Chicago and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure safety, although the university has banned large events and gatherings through April 15.
"Seats and surfaces are being wiped down with disinfectant after every performance, and additional hand sanitizing stations have been provided for patron use in the lobby. Additionally, we are encouraging patrons who feel unwell to stay home as we’ve relaxed our exchange policies," it read. "We, along with the rest of the University of Chicago community, continue to monitor the ongoing effects and impacts of COVID-19 and will adjust protocol as necessary in the coming weeks."
Bella Tronou, general manager at the Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave., reported that popcorn and drink refills have been temporarily suspended, as customers had to bring back used bags and cups. Staff are disinfecting metal and wood throughout the building during each set of movies, three to eight times a day, up from once in the past.
March 10, 3:18 p.m.
"We take the health and safety of our staff and guests very seriously, and are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19," said Isabel Morales of the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S Lake Shore Drive, who confirmed that staff is cleaning more. "We are in contact with the local public health departments and are following CDC guidelines regarding health and safety, and are constantly assessing the potential affect on our guests, staff and Museum operations. We currently have not cancelled any upcoming programs or events, but will revise procedures as needed."
March 10, 2:55 p.m.
U. of C. suspends of study abroad programs, bans travel and gatherings of more than 100
In light of the growing coronavirus outbreak, the University of Chicago has suspended all spring quarter study abroad programs and non-essential travel through April 15.
The U. of C. also has suspended university-sponsored events and any gathering of more than 100 people, although some arts and athletic events may be held “with limitations on the audience.” The university also asks outsiders to postpone on-campus visits for the time being.
U. of C. classes are not included in this suspension and will continue as scheduled. Although many universities have moved classes online in the past week because of the spread of coronavirus, the U. of C. stated that its “current situation does not call for such measures.”
The university also strongly discourages travel over spring break, noting that “evolving public health measures could make it difficult to return to campus in a timely way.” They advise those who must travel to pack essential items in case their return is delayed. The University will provide Spring break housing to those who currently live in residence halls.
Students who were supposed to go abroad next quarter and are now staying on campus this Spring have 24 hours to register for classes for the next quarter.
Monday, March 9, 6 p.m.
Governor triggers emergency resources, tells state to brace for disruptions to daily life; U. of C. Medical Center to begin random coronavirus testing
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an effective state of emergency in Illinois on Monday, making state and federal disaster resources available to fight the epidemic while urging state residents to prepare for changes in daily life
"To be clear, this declaration will build on an already-robust response that has been developed over many months and is well underway," Pritzker said at a press conference with regional and state officials, including Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle. He praised the state's public health system and Illinois' ability to independently test for COVID-19 to its current and future needs.
Voluntary surveillance testing is underway at 15 hospitals statewide, Pritzker said, and a University of Chicago Medical Center spokeswoman confirmed that random testing will begin at the Hyde Park hospital.
"I know that this is a difficult time for people, as we try to understand and respond to something this new. It's reasonable to feel apprehension," the governor said. "I want folks to understand: this is going to going to affect your daily life, but know that your city, your county and your state officials are working hard to stay ahead of this and to give you all the facts as soon as we know them."
Pritzker asked residents to not take risks that can endanger others in case of sickness. Patients should call health care providers first if they experience symptoms. If asked to self-isolate, follow instructions. Call elderly relatives, friends and neighbors to ensure they have supplies and someone to contact in case of emergencies. Do not hoard supplies or purchase health care equipment like masks that public health officials do not recommend.
"Educate yourself about what's going on every day and what precautions we're asking everyone to take," Pritzker said. "Make good decisions about travel and attending public events."
"I want to urge our residents and our communities to stay calm and heed the recommendations and guidance provided by the Cook County Department of Public Health as well as the Chicago and Illinois departments of public health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Preckwinkle said.
March 9, 4:53 p.m.
Chicago Hyde Park Village, which serves senior citizens in the neighborhood, announced that it was postponing its annual meeting to minimize risk of spreading the virus. It is also canceling its weekly drop-in this Wednesday, March 11. The office will be open for its regular hours, which can be found at chpv.org.
The U. of C.’s Comer Children’s Hospital Service Committee canceled its Irish Coffee Benefit, originally scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Augustana Lutheran Church. There will still be sales for raffle tickets and bids on some silent auction items. To purchase tickets, make silent auction bids, or to mail a donation via USPS, contact Gracemary Rosenthal, 5628 S. Harper Ave., Chicago, IL 60637, through email at gracemary.rosenthal@gmail.com, or on the phone 773-972-3328. A donation can also be made online at comerservicecommittee.org.
March 9, 1:24 p.m.
Mary Frances Trucco, a spokeswoman for Jewel-Osco, which has a location at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., said the supermarket chain has protocols in place to maintain compliance with food safety regulations.
"As always, we encourage customers to wash their fresh food at home. We urge everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC to help prevent the spread of disease, like frequent hand washing, covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and staying at home when you have a fever," she said. "We have provided our employees the latest information from the CDC and are maintaining an internal portal page as a resource for our team. We have asked all employees to follow the CDC’s recommendations on how to help prevent the spread of disease, like frequent hand washing, covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough and staying at home when you have a fever."
Kiersten Neumann of the Oriental Institute, 1155 E. 58th St., said the institute is following travel guidelines and health measures advocated by the U. of C., as informed by the CDC and the CDPH.
Stefanie Dziedzic, Chief Relations Officer of Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive, declined an interview.
A spokeswoman for CorePower Yoga, which has a location at 1539 E. 53rd St., forwarded a letter from Chief Yoga Officer Heather Peterson saying that the company is following the CDC and World Health Organization for updates.
"We have already taken precautionary steps in studios to be sure we provide the safest environment we can for this community," Peterson wrote. We’ve reduced physical assists and the use of props. We’ve also increased cleaning protocols to be sure all doorknobs, props, weights and other surfaces are sanitized more frequently. There are hospital-grade disinfectant sprays available for use on props and weights before and after class. And we are asking that all teachers and students wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer both before and after class."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.