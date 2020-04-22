The Symphony Care Network reported Wednesday that 10 patients at the Symphony South Shore nursing home have died from COVID-19 and 27 have been hospitalized after reporting that more than 70% of residents have been infected with the coronavirus.
A task force headed by an outside infectious disease specialist and the chief of the University of Chicago Medical Center geriatrics and palliative care section is treating patients, some of whom were asymptomatic, in isolation.
Eleven staff members have also tested positive.
“While we are still learning about this disease and its impact on nursing home populations, there have been anecdotal reports of large numbers of asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic persons testing positive who are living in skilled nursing facilities,” said the UCMC’s Stacie Levine in a statement.
“This is why we tested and found large numbers of positives at Symphony South Shore and why we are advocating for universal testing across the industry. The more you test the more positives you are going to find, which allows us to isolate COVID negative patients from positives in order to control the transmission rates. At Symphony South Shore, we have added more physician and advanced practice provider support from University of Chicago within the building seven days a week."
According to the latest figures from the South Side Weekly's tracker of COVID-19 deaths in Chicago community areas, South Shore leads the city in two measures, with 33 total deaths and 6.5 deaths per 10,000 neighborhood residents. There have been five deaths in Kenwood, none in Hyde Park and 630 total in Chicago.
