After announcing on July 13 that all employees must get vaccinated barring exemptions for medical, religious or spiritual reasons, University of Chicago Medicine has announced that everyone employed there must initiate vaccination by Sept. 3.
The mandate covers remote workers, volunteers, vendors and contractors. As with the influenza vaccination program, employees must apply for an exemption.
Roughly 77% of U. of C. Medical Center (UCMC) employees have already been vaccinated; immunizations began there on Dec. 20, 2020.
In a letter, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Weber and Chief Human Resources Officer Bob Hanley said the policy change comes in order to ensure employees are protecting themselves as well as hospital and clinic colleagues, patients and visitors.
"We made this decision in consultation with our medical experts and after careful thought," they wrote. "Vaccines are the safest and most effective means of preventing transmission, illness and death from COVID-19 infection, including from the more contagious Delta variant. This measure is an extension of the policies and procedures already in place to protect our workforce and our patients from illness and harm."
The U. of C. itself has also issued a mandate for all students and staff. Many other Chicagoland hospitals have also issued vaccine mandates.
UCMC employees who have not received a first shot of the two-shot vaccines or a one-shot vaccine by Sept. 3 will be considered non-compliant and be removed without pay until they get vaccinated. Noncompliance by Sept. 13 opens the door to further actions up to and including termination.
