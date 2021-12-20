The super-contagious omicron strain of COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread across the country. Research shows that two-dose mRNA vaccines, such as those by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization because of the disease, but a third booster shot is necessary to provide protection against omicron infection.
The University of Chicago on Monday announced that its students and employees will have to get a booster and submit proof of doing so by Jan. 31. The administration is encouraging students and employees to do so as soon as possible.
Furthermore, "non-mission critical" on-campus gatherings like holiday parties should be suspended, the administration said in a memo.
Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and university Executive Vice President Katie Callow-Wright said that the school's goal is to "fully return to in-person research and instruction" on Jan. 3. Students are urged to test within 72 hours of returning to campus.
Lee and Callow-Wright noted that the U. of C. Medical Center "will not be implementing a vaccine booster mandate for UCMC employees and clinically active faculty and staff in the Biological Sciences Division," though they added that "additional details on UCMC policies will be updated and shared soon."
The budding omicron wave is beginning to affect life in Hyde Park. At-home kits were frequently sold out at pharmacies over the weekend, holiday parties cancelled and travel re-thought.
Meanwhile, all residents and staffers at Montgomery Place, the only congregant care facility for seniors in Hyde Park proper, have been vaccinated and CEO Michael M. McGarry. He said everyone who is eligible for a booster has gotten one. Staff and residents' family members are also eligible to be vaccinated. He said the facility will continue playing offense during this stage of the pandemic through quick testing and quarantines for anyone who has been in contact with the disease.
Chicago's website for vaccine information is chi.gov/covidvax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.