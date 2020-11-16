The University of Chicago released new travel guidance and encouraged remote work in a message to the school community, as two campus art museums announced they would temporarily close.
In an email sent out Friday, Nov. 13, Provost Ka Yee Lee wrote that the U. of C. is “requiring expanded precautions around holiday travel and encouraging the use of work-from-home options wherever possible.”
The travel precautions include an advisory not to travel around the Thanksgiving holiday, and, for students living off-campus, a recommendation that they should not return to campus between Thanksgiving break and the beginning of winter quarter on January 11.
Lee also wrote that “university departments and offices should implement remote work for anyone who does not need to be on campus, in order to reduce campus density.” Exceptions include laboratory research and campus services.
According to the latest weekly update from the school’s COVID-19 tracking website, a total of 269 cases have been reported since Sept. 18, with 68 of those coming in the last week. Nine students on campus and 29 students off-campus are in isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.
Lee wrote that the school’s contact tracing shows that the cases among the school community “are a result of the overall regional increases, rather than spread on campus.”
She also pointed to the city's new guidelines, including the "stay at home" advisory that took effect on Monday, Nov. 16. The advisory states that people should "only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries."
The advisory also limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.
College athletics are also affected, as the U. of C.'s athletic conference, the University Athletic Association, announced late in October that all formal winter sports competitions have been cancelled for the 2020-21 season. The U. of C. has also cancelled non-conference basketball and wrestling competitions.
In an email update last Friday, the Renaissance Society, 5811 S. Ellis Ave., announce that it would temporarily close. The museum’s fall exhibition, “Nine Lives,” will close two days early, though a full 3D walk-through with artist commentary is available online.
A spokesperson for the Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., told the Herald that the museum would also close until further notice. A virtual tour is currently available on the museum’s website for “Take Care,” one of the current exhibitions, while an artist-narrated tour will soon be made available for the Claudia Wieser survey.
