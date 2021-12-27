Because of skyrocketing COVID-19 case rates due to the highly contagious omicron strain, the University of Chicago is delaying the start of its winter quarter to Monday, Jan. 10.
Furthermore, classes will be remote until Monday, Jan. 24.
In a Dec. 23 memo, Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and Executive Vice President Katie Callow-Wright said the decision was "based on assessments from medical experts that infection rates from the omicron variant will continue to rise substantially in the next few weeks with the projected infection peak coming in early to mid-January, and increased stress on the medical system along with elevated pressure on the university’s contact tracing program, testing, isolation housing and overall staffing due to likely high case counts among employees."
Undergraduates in university housing are being asked not to come back to campus until at least Thursday, Jan. 20.
The delay, Lee and Callow-Wright said, is being put in place in part for the sake of the health of the school's neighbors and to conserve medical resources in its community.
Research is continuing, and university libraries will be open.
Spring break is now planned for the week of March 21. Spring quarter will begin on Monday, March 28; the length of the winter and spring quarters will not be reduced. The Law School is still beginning its winter quarter on Monday, Jan. 3, in order to meet accreditation guidelines.
"We have far more tools for mitigating the impact of COVID-19 than when the pandemic began," Lee and Callow-Wright said. "We want to acknowledge that there will still be high numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 among our students and employees once we resume in person on Jan. 24, and ongoing interventions and adaptions may be required.
"We also know that our community has demonstrated strength and a commitment to our core mission through the pandemic and expect that we will continue to do so despite these challenges."
The move comes as COVID-19 case numbers at the university jumped substantially over the weeks of Dec. 10 and 17: 23 cases were identified both weeks among students and staff after fewer than 10 cases were identified every previous week of autumn quarter. Unlike the previous academic year, surveillance COVID-19 testing was optional for students.
Nevertheless, the U. of C. has not had an omicron outbreak anywhere near as bad as other post-secondary institutions: earlier this month, for instance, Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, sent its students home early when hundreds began testing positive for COVID-19, in one of the first signs that omicron was firmly ascendant in the United States.
On Dec. 20, the U. of C. announced that its students would need to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster and submit proof of having done so, or an exemption, by Monday, Jan. 31.
