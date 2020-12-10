The National Nurses United union says that only two nurses were at Provident Hospital on Friday, Dec. 4, and that the facility is understaffed amid the pandemic.
Cook County Health (CCH) closed two clinics in Bronzeville and Washington Park earlier this month, transferring outpatient services to the Sengstacke Health Clinic at Provident, 500 E. 51st St. Fourteen CCH nurses were laid off in the budget, the union said, leaving the Provident "emergency room dangerously understaffed for surrounded communities."
“After five of my colleagues were transferred to other facilities, I knew care at the Provident emergency room would be compromised,” said Provident nurse Joyce Ball in a statement.
“To add insult to injury, the same nurses who were laid off are now being called at all hours to return to work, and nurses from other area hospitals are asked to cover for positions that have been terminated. This puts us in a position to be intentionally, chronically understaffed, and unable to attend to the real emergencies that arrive at our door.”
At a Dec. 10 rally, Dennis Kosuth, who was laid off from Provident last month, said a man had suffered cardiac arrest at the hospital: "It took four, five nurses to bring it back to beating. That's what it takes to save people's lives, and you can't cut that down and think you're going to save people's lives. You've got to keep the staffing where it is."
Much has been made of maintaining Provident's emergency department, which temporarily closed at the height of the first COVID-19 wave in April. Kosuth said someone with a gunshot wound came to the hospital on Dec. 6 for care. "If this hospital doesn't have the services, what's going to happen?" he asked.
Consuelo Vargas, a nurse at Cook County's Stroger Hospital, 1969 Ogden Ave., said she was sent to Provident on Dec. 4 after volunteering to work more following her 12-hour shift because the Washington Park hospital was understaffed.
"In the meantime, Provident was transferring patients to Stroger's ER," she said. "It does not make sense. You are shuffling nurses. You are shuffling patients. We are not pawns in a chess game. We are people. We want to take care of our patients and give them the best care."
Kosuth decried that Provident no longer accepts ambulance patients and no longer does labor and deliveries.
"To me, that is stunning. We already know the disproportionate health effects of not having proper labor and delivery services to the Black community," Kosuth said. "They took away the ICU. They reduced the number of beds. This has been happening for decades."
At any rate, full-service Stroger Hospital still exists, as does the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC), with its Trauma Center, halfway across Washington Park. But Kosuth said the UCMC's emergency room wait time can extend for hours, surmising that waits will only increase with issues at Provident and the looming closure of Mercy Hospital.
"As far as getting primary care, why should people have to travel, to get care, further?" he asked. "This would not be allowed to happen at Northwestern Hospital."
J.P. Paulus, a Bronzeville resident passing by the rally, agreed that wait times are long at UCMC, saying, "It feels overwhelmed as it is, and if we're closing more on the South Side, it's only going to compound that tremendously."
Provident is walking distance from his house, he said.
"It would be great to have it still fully functional and not cut down in a lot of the services that we really need all over," he said. "If you shut down the options, it's really hard to restart something when it's already gone."
Reached for comment, CCH CEO Israel Rocha, Jr., released a statement: "Cook County Health has a 185-year mission grounded in health equity. CCH provides care regardless of a patient's income, insurance or immigration status. Cook County purchased, invested and reopened Provident Hospital in the 1990’s in recognition of both its historic importance in the African-American community but also to respond to the need for additional healthcare services on the South Side. In the past five years alone, CCH has invested millions of dollars to create an ophthalmology center that provides important services such as diabetic retinopathy. We have expanded mental health services, invested in state-of-the-art digital mammography; and opened a sleep lab. With these and other service additions and improvements, outpatient visits on the campus doubled from 62,000 in 2016 to more than 127,000 in 2018.
"In 2021, we will open a multi-million dollar dialysis center, a lifestyle center and a new diagnostic imaging center. We are planning a $2 million colon cancer screening program and expanding surgical offerings to allow patients to receive more services in their community. Finally, we have received the requisite state approval to build a new $200 million facility. We are proud of our commitment to addressing health equity, particularly on the South Side of Chicago and look forward to growing and strengthening the legacy of this historic institution in the years to come.
"Provident Hospital is a vital part of Cook County Health. We are committed to its continued success and are invested in building an even stronger center with enhanced resources in the days ahead."
