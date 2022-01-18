A University of Chicago police officer shot an armed man at 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue on Tuesday morning.
The man, reportedly in his mid-20s, was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.
A University of Chicago spokesperson said in an email that a UCPD officer encountered a man with a gun near the 53rd and Woodlawn intersection at 11:43 a.m. He said that the man fired shots, after which the officer returned fire and hit the man.
The officer who shot the man is being placed on mandatory administrative leave while CPD and the U. of C. conduct investigations.
Hyde Park resident Anita Gigliotti was walking from her home at 51st Street and South Ingleside Avenue to the Ace Hardware in the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5450 S. Lake Park Ave., when she saw two men in front of her on Woodlawn Ave.
“One is waving a gun, like he’s high or something’s not right …. Then the guy behind him is trying to convince him to put the gun down or at least hide it or something,” she said. “I thought at any moment he’s going to turn around and shoot me.”
Gigliotti turned around and began walking back toward 51st Street, where she called the police. While on the phone with them, she says she heard a series of shots. “It had to be at least nine fast shots, like he unloaded something, and i’m still taking to the police,” she said “While I’m on the phone i hear one, two, five, seven, nine police cars coming from every direction, getting over there.”
Police recovered six shell casings at 5309 South Woodlawn.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.