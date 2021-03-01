The University of Chicago Police Department told the Herald that it knows of no incidents during which its officers used force during the riots and protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last summer, and the department made no arrests.
The UCPD played a secondary role to the Chicago Police Department during the riots and protests, along 53rd Street and at the Hyde Park Shopping Center.
The UCPD had declined to discuss declined to discuss uses of force during the protests with the Office of the Inspector General, which conducted an independent investigation into the CPD's response to the aftermath, on the grounds that the UCPD is a private organization.
"The Independent Review Committee (IRC) operates outside of and independent from the UCPD, and reviews any complaints against the UCPD," said U. of C. spokesman Jeremy Manier over email. "Neither UCPD nor the IRC received any citizen complaints – regarding use of force or otherwise – in relation to incidents from last June.
"In the event that a complaint had been filed, a civilian investigator who is not part of UCPD’s chain of command would have conducted an investigation and reported the findings to the Associate Vice President of Safety and Security. Any findings and discipline in such cases are reported to the IRC, which conducts an independent review. The IRC evaluates the actions of UCPD and, when necessary, makes recommendations regarding UCPD’s policies and procedures; it also produces a full annual report that is available to the campus and community"
“Even in the absence of a formal complaint, due to the extensive protest activity the UCPD reviewed events from that day, including all available camera footage and footage from body cameras, and found no incidents involving use of force by UCPD officers,” Manier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.