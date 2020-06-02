The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents from June 1.
At 12:03 a.m., suspects smashed the window of a business at 1013 E. 53rd St. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating.
At 3:12 a.m., suspects damaged an ATM at BankFinancial, 1354 E. 55th St. The CPD is investigating.
At 10:15 a.m., a suspect punched a victim in the face at 5200 S. Lake Park Ave. and rode off on a bicycle. The CPD is investigating.
At 2 p.m., three unknown suspects, one armed with a handgun, took a victim's iPhone and vehicle at 5244 S. Kenwood Ave., though the UCPD later arrested them.
At 11:07 p.m., three suspects exited a vehicle at 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave. and fled from UCPD officers, who later detained them, recovering a handgun, a stolen vehicle and an iPhone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.