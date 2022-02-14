Three out of five Hyde Park robberies reported to the University of Chicago Police Department that occurred over Friday evening to Saturday night, Feb. 11-12, "(suggest) a possible pattern" because of geographic proximity, police say.
The UCPD is reporting three of the incidents and the Chicago Police Department is reporting the other two. The UCPD noted that all the incidents share similar characteristics and occurred within 36 hours of each other; furthermore, in two of the incidents did the robbers steal coats.
- At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Friday, police say a suspect robbed a pedestrian at 5521 S. Greenwood Ave., going through the victim's pockets and stealing a wallet before fleeing eastbound. The UCPD is investigating the crime.
- At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Friday, police say a suspect exited a large dark SUV and demanded property from a pedestrian at 1144 E. 55th St., going through the victim's pockets and stealing a cell phone before fleeing north on University Avenue in the waiting SUV. The UCPD is investigating.
- At approximately 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, police say three suspects with handguns robbed two pedestrians at 5301 S. Dorchester Ave., stealing cell phones, wallets and a goose down jacket before fleeing south on Dorchester in a waiting vehicle. The CPD is investigating.
- At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, police say three suspects, one armed with a handgun, exited a dark sedan parked in an alleyway and robbed four pedestrians at 954 E. 54th Place, stealing their coats, cell phones and wallets before returning to their vehicle and driving off. The CPD is investigating.
- At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, police say four suspects with handguns exited a silver vehicle and robbed two pedestrians at 5426 S. East View Park, stealing their laptops, car keys and a tote bag before returning to the vehicle and driving off. The CPD is investigating.
The CPD had no further updates as of Monday.
Anyone with information can report it to the CPD by calling 9-1-1 or to the UCPD by calling 773-702-8181. More safety and security information is available at safety-security.uchicago.edu.
