The University of Chicago Medical Center is accepting donations of equipment and medical supplies, including homemade fabric and cloth masks and hand-sewn gowns, caps and booties.
“Like all hospitals nationwide, the University of Chicago Medicine is working to ensure an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical medical supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the UCMC said in a statement. The hospital is in urgent need of disinfectant wipes, surgical and N-95 masks and sterile cotton-tipped swabs.
The UCMC is also in need of gowns, disposable face shields, boot covers, disposable gloves of any kind, M3 reusable masks and N100 cartridges, goggles and non-disposable face shields for use with chemicals and/or machining.
Sewers are asked to practice social distancing, hand hygiene and to not work if sick when producing masks for donation. Cotton-blend masks optimize effectiveness and breathability. Joann, the fabric and craft store chain, has published instructions on how to make them online
Drop-off instructions are available by emailing covid-donations@uchospitals.edu, and the UCMC is also accepting donations.
