The University of Chicago Medicine plans to build a $663 million, 500,000 square foot, 128-bed clinical cancer center in its Hyde Park campus, having filed a request with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) seeking approval to spend money on design and site planning.
Further planning will follow this preparatory work before another certification of need request to the HFSRB this fall for construction, which is expected to begin next year. The facility, on 57th Street between Maryland and Drexel avenues, would open in 2026.
The University of Chicago Medical Center currently has around 3,800 yearly inpatient admissions and 120,000 yearly outpatient visits; the new cancer center is anticipated to boost those numbers to 5,000 admission and 200,000 visits.
With 128 beds, the cancer center would be the UCMC’s fourth major in-patient facility in Hyde Park, alongside the 436-bed Center for Care and Discovery, 5700 S. Maryland Ave., Mitchell Hospital, 5815 S. Maryland Ave., and the 172-bed Comer Children's Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave. The Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, 5758 S. Maryland Ave., is an outpatient facility.
"This is a very exciting time for Hyde Park and for the greater Chicago area," said Dr. Mitchell C. Posner, a professor of radiation and cellular oncology.
"I think to have a building that is dedicated for the care of our cancer patients on the South Side community and beyond is something that is so critical as we look at the disparities that have been quite evident in terms of access to care and to the cancer burden that is realized for patients on the South Side and other communities like the South Side of Chicago."
The U. of C. Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of two National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in Illinois, alongside Northwestern University’s Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Posner said a new building for the U. of C.'s center is necessary because the Comprehensive Cancer Center is at capacity nearly every day as it stands.
"The ability to have patients access our first-class cancer care is compromised when there are no beds available to those patients, and therefore they seek care outside of the service area," he said.
"Right now we turn patients away because we don't have the beds to care for them. People call us on a regular basis to transfer complex cancer patients, whether it's patients with solid tumors like pancreatic cancer or colon cancer, patients with a gynecologic cancer or patients with diseases like leukemia that require the expert care they can get here. And we can't take them because we don't have a bed."
Posner stressed how beneficial it will be to have all cancer patients' clinical needs under one roof.
"I think that right now it's fragmented," he said "Once we are able to put this all into play in one setting, what it does is take patients who are dealing with a life-changing event, the fact that they've been diagnosed with cancer, and (brings) their care and the science directly to them to really optimize their care and come out with the best outcome possible."
The UCMC is the only academic medical center on the South Side; nonetheless, around 56% of South Side patients are currently leaving the area to get health care, and 67% of cancer patients are leaving the area for inpatient care.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reports that cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States (602,350 in 2020), following heart disease (696,962) and ahead of COVID-19 (350,831).
“Cancer death rates on the South Side are almost twice the national average, and cancer is the second-leading cause of death for area residents,” said Director Dr. Kunle Odunsi of the Comprehensive Cancer Center in a statement. “This is one of the key reasons we are building this cancer center. Social determinants of health are not only linked to adverse environmental exposures but also to a lack of resources, including access to disease prevention, early detection and high-quality cancer care.”
The centralization of cancer care in one facility aims to boost UChicago Medicine’s ability to treat other health conditions in its other Hyde Park buildings. UChicago Medicine is part of the South Side Healthy Community Organization, a nonprofit coalition of health care providers, including six other hospitals, that formed last summer that is attempting to boost local primary care access by 50%.
Reached for comment, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her administration was in support of the new UCMC cancer center in part because it could expand access for other conditions.
“We applaud the University of Chicago Medicine’s plans to build a new facility dedicated to cancer care on its medical campus on the City’s South Side," she said in a statement.
"According to UChicago Medicine, this will open other beds for patients with complex or acute care needs, and allow it to re-double its efforts to address health inequities in surrounding communities. This aligns with the work of the City and the Chicago Department of Public Health, largely through its Healthy Chicago 2025 plan, to work to overcome long-standing racial inequities in healthcare and other areas, and to reduce the unacceptable racial life expectancy gap.”
The HFSRB plans to hold a public meeting in the coming weeks, during which UChicago Medicine will share more information about the proposed cancer center with the project.
"Our focus on opening the building and serving the community is to really expand health care access to the South Side, Chicagoland and beyond," Posner said. "We're laser focused on the patient's experience itself and reimagining cancer care as predict it might happen in the future, and I do believe what that means is that bringing the science of cancer to translate to patients obtaining the best outcome and getting back in control of their lives.”
