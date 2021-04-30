UChicago Medicine is now one of only 27 hospitals nationwide to get "A" grades in patient care in twice-yearly reports from a nonprofit health care watchdog group, ever since the surveys began in 2012.
The Leapfrog Group rates 2,700 hospitals in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. Out of 27 measurements, UChicago performed average or above average in 20 of them.
“UChicago Medicine’s safety record is a testament to the commitment of our caregivers and support staff to our patients and their families,” said Dr. Kenneth S. Polonsky, executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Chicago in a statement. “This recognition is especially meaningful this spring, following more than a year of pandemic-related challenges faced by healthcare workers across the country.”
In a video statement, Krista Curell, the chief integration and transformation officer, said employees, physicians and clinicians all raised concerns and issues, allowing the hospital "to be flexible to change our policies and procedures based on the advice we were hearing from our internal experts as well as the ever evolving external regulations across the landscape."
“Our clinicians and staff remained open and honest about the challenges they were facing while delivering patient care,” she said. “This allowed us to frequently adjust our policies to better meet their needs and to ensure that we continue to provide the most outstanding care to our patients.”
UChicago Medicine only received three out of five stars from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, however, which rates according to timely and effective care, complications and deaths, unplanned hospital visits, psychiatric unit services, and payment and value of care.
UChicago Medicine discounted that rating in a statement: “We applaud efforts to help consumers make educated health care decisions. However, Medicare’s latest star ratings do not give patients a full picture of the exceptional and safe medical care provided at the University of Chicago Medicine. Our care has been routinely recognized as being among the safest and best in the country by a number of leading industry and watchdog organizations, including The Leapfrog Group, the Joint Commission and the American Nurses Credentialing Center, among others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.