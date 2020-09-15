The University of Chicago will host a community town hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. ahead of reopening its campus for the autumn quarter.
The meeting will include information on the school’s public safety protocols and plans for community programs during the coming year. The academic year begins Sept. 29, though in-person instruction does not start until Oct. 5, according to a video released today by the school.
The event is open to the public, and attendees can submit questions in advance. Register at bit.ly/UofCTownHall, and submit questions at bit.ly/UofCTownHallQuestions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.