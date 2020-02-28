At the suggestion of a student, faculty and staff committee helmed by undergraduate Dean John W. Boyer, the University of Chicago will introduce a three-week September term with limited on-campus course offerings and slightly shorten quarterly instructional periods as the academic year begins in 2021.
“The committee’s report … reaffirmed the importance of the quarter system and suggested that minor adjustments to the current calendar would provide numerous advantages to students and to faculty,” wrote Provost Ka Yee C. Lee in a Feb. 26 letter.
The chief recommendations are to end all coursework and exams by June 1, make Thanksgiving break a week long, shorten quarterly instructional periods a half week to nine total weeks, and to establish a three-day reading period (Saturday to Monday) before exams (given Tuesday through Friday).
The committee's report suggests September "three-week intensive experiences … that are pedagogically only possible or significantly enhanced by the nature of short-term, all-day, intensive instruction and/or by engagement with the local environment" with as many credit units as a full course to lessen coursework demands during the other quarters. Suggested topics are foreign language refreshers, digital skills trainings and tools-based learning.
The report suggests that winter break remains three weeks long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.