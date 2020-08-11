The University of Chicago administration told non-essential workers to stay off-campus on Tuesday, amid worries that unrest might spread to Hyde Park.
“Out of an abundance of caution and the potential for there to be unrest outside of the downtown business district, the University recommends that only employees who are fulfilling essential activities come to campus tonight and tomorrow,” Provost Ka Yee C. Lee wrote in an email sent out Monday.
The only damage reported in Hyde Park after Monday morning's unrest was a break-in at the AT&T Store, 5222 S. Lake Park Ave., that left two front windows smashed.
Many businesses in the neighborhood closed early Monday, and Akira, 1539 E. 53rd St., added new plywood boards to its windows. Garbage trucks were placed at the entrance to the Hyde Park Shopping Center at 55th and Lake Park, as well as Kimbark Plaza. The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications did not respond to questions from the Herald about the trucks.
In an email to residents, 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King said that she had requested additional police resources in parts of the ward south of Cermak Avenue, particularly along retail corridors.
The Chicago Police Department's Detective Division has established a looting task force and is seeking help from the community. Anyone who may have videos, photos or information regarding the recent looting incidents, please contact the task force at: 630lootingtaskforce@chicagopolice.org or you can always submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.