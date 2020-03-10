In light of the growing coronavirus outbreak, the University of Chicago has suspended all spring quarter study abroad programs and non-essential travel through April 15.
“While reliable data on the spread of the virus is not yet available, we are monitoring the data as they emerge and will make further decisions informed by data and the evolving guidance from public health authorities,” wrote Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and Pritzker School of Medicine Dean Kenneth S. Polonsky in a campus-wide email. “These precautionary steps are intended to support the health and wellness of the University community and to minimize disruption of research and education.”
The U. of C. also has suspended university-sponsored events and any gathering of more than 100 people, although some arts and athletic events may be held “with limitations on the audience.” The university also asks outsiders to postpone on-campus visits for the time being.
U. of C. classes are not included in this suspension and will continue as scheduled. Although many universities have moved classes online in the past week because of the spread of coronavirus, the U. of C. stated that its “current situation does not call for such measures.”
The university also strongly discourages travel over spring break, noting that “evolving public health measures could make it difficult to return to campus in a timely way.” They advise those who must travel to pack essential items in case their return is delayed. The University will provide Spring break housing to those who currently live in residence halls.
Students who were supposed to go abroad next quarter and are now staying on campus this Spring have 24 hours to register for classes for the next quarter.
Students have expressed dismay at the school’s lack of communication. Daniel Simantob, who was planning to study abroad in Granada, Spain, this spring said the university has done a terrible job at accommodating students’ schedules.
“The fact that we have one day to register for classes has thrown a wrench in my graduation plans,” he said. They’ve had more than a month to prepare for this and create a backup plan.”
Colby Rogers, who was supposed to study abroad in Paris next quarter, called the news devastating.
“While I understand the health concerns behind the decision, and certainly agree with them, it doesn’t make the cancellation any less disappointing or frustrating, particularly given the administration’s near radio silence in the weeks leading up to the cancellation.”
The Institute of Politics later confirmed that Speaker Series events and trips to Washington, Springfield, Detroit and Flint, Michigan, have been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.